Smoking weed is the most popular way of consuming cannabis all around the world. And one of the main reasons why smoking pot is so famous is because of how easily available and convenient it is to find weed. What’s more, you don’t have to go through the trouble of baking or cooking to make edibles out of it. But the one reason that makes it all worth it is the health benefits of smoking or ingesting CBD.

Although all the studies regarding CBD to date show that CBD in itself is not a dangerous substance, it can also be used to treat some of the health issues that your regular over-the-counter medicine cannot help with. But how you consume the product is what makes the difference. Many prefer CBD edibles, while others are into making a tea out of them or using it in the form of tea, but the majority of people, as we discussed above, prefer smoking cannabis.

Smoking in itself is dangerous, and the tar, toxic chemicals, and carbon monoxide in it make smoking even worse. Hence, you must know what you are inhaling with every puff of CBD cigarettes.

What’s inside CBD cigarettes?

Although CBD cigarettes look almost the same as regular cigarettes, they are very different in terms of ingredients. One major difference is that instead of tobacco, it contains CBD, which is plant-derived hemp with particularly low levels of THC.

The bonus point with CBD cigarettes is that, unlike smoking pot, they do not get you high. You see, the main component in marijuana that causes a high is THC, but in CBD cigarettes, it is specially taken care of that there are minimal to zero levels of THC in these cigarettes. This makes it a perfect tool to consume CBD while remaining sober; it’s just like killing two birds with one stone.

But for those who do not smoke, there are many other forms in which they can consume CBD, some of which include:

Edibles

Oils

Roll-ons

Lotions

Capsules

All of these methods are effective, but smoking remains the quickest method to consume and experience the effects of CBD.

Now for the main question… Are CBD cigarettes safe?

Almost every person I’ve met thinks that smoking causes cancer, but hardly anyone realizes that cancer is not the only dark side of smoking. The two main reasons that make smoking dangerous are tobacco and smoke. Research says that within just 10 seconds of your first puff, the chemicals, and toxins present in tobacco and smoke reach your major organs like the brain, heart, etc.

But in the case of CBD, one dangerous element, tobacco, is eliminated, which makes it a mildly better option for tobacco users. It is also beneficial for those who want to stop smoking cigarettes and are looking for an alternative to help break the hand-to-mouth smoking habit.

Even in terms of addiction, while tobacco or the nicotine present in tobacco is very addictive, CBD is non-addictive. Also, it is non-psychotropic, which means it doesn’t alter your perception of the environment or cause any highs.

The smoke from CBD cigarettes is a different issue, though, because smoke is known to cause various health conditions:

Lung irritation

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Dental problems

Hearing loss

Heart disease

And the list is longer than you think. So we can say that the only good thing about CBD cigarettes is the presence of CBD in them. CBD has several health benefits that are known to improve conditions and symptoms that even modern medicine can’t help with.

Some of the health benefits that CBD helps are:

Chronic pain

Addiction

Anxiety

Insomnia

Rheumatoid arthritis

Conclusion

There are also many other health conditions that CBD can help with, given that you get a professional medical cannabis recommendation. If your health condition does ask for CBD consumption to offer relief from the symptoms, you can even ask for a medical marijuana card, which gives you CBD purchase privileges. In short, you can easily purchase, carry, or grow your CBD dose with the help of a 99 plants growers license in California and legal security.