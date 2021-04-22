How CBD Gummies are Beneficial for Athletes 

CBD is becoming wildly popular in health and wellness. It’s a natural remedy to help people manage pain and anxiety symptoms. It comes in various forms, including oils, topicals, vapes, and CBD gummies. How can it be beneficial in sports?

CBD and Sports

More athletes are turning to CBD for its many health-boosting qualities. It’s been proven that the qualities of CBD can help an athlete perform better and recover quicker. Not only is CBD beneficial for an athlete’s physical health, but it can also improve their mental health. Having a calm mind can result in a better performance.

As of 2018, CBD is no longer listed as a prohibited substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Several professional athletes use CBD to help with their physical and mental performance without any issue. It’s also important to note that some CBD, especially full-spectrum CBD, still has some small traces of THC. If you regularly have to take drug tests on your sports team, it might show up.

Effects of CBD

Learn more about the many positive effects of CBD that have everyone turning to it for pain and anxiety relief.

Relieves Pain and Inflammation

People commonly use CBD to help manage their pain symptoms. It works by interacting with your cell-signaling system known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Your cell receptors receive signals from the brain once CBD is taken and creates an anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effect to help with pain management.

Strengthens Immune System

Properties found in CBD help strengthen the immune system. With a stronger immune system, your body will be more resistant to stress and infection. It’s a terrific way to keep yourself in top condition!

Lessens Stress and Anxiety

Numerous studies have shown how promising CBD is when it comes to treating anxiety disorders. It does this working as an agonist, which triggers an opposite response when binding to a receptor.

Improves Sleep Quality

Typically, those who have difficulty sleeping have higher cortisol levels at night, resulting in disrupted sleep. CBD can help lower cortisol levels and make it easier for you to stay asleep during the night

How Does It Help Athletes?

CBD properties are excellent for everyone – but how can they benefit athletes? Recent studies have shown that CBD can help athletes in many ways. You might notice the following if you use CBD for sports:

Enhanced Performance

CBD activates and balances the endocannabinoid system, which increases endurance and the overall condition of your body. Being in less pain can also help you perform better.

Quicker Recovery

Since the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD help alleviate pain, it’s also useful for speeding up recovery. It relaxes the muscles and prevents delayed onset muscle soreness. Less pain and soreness mean your body can recover from physical activity much quicker.

Weight Management

CBD reduces appetite, which can help athletes manage their weight. It also boosts your metabolism and encourages more growth of the good fat cells in your body. Athletes understand the importance of keeping their weight under control!

Settles the Gut

Most people understand how constant stress can lead to an upset gut. This is because of the increase in cortisol levels. CBD can help decrease those stress hormones, which in turn, settles your stomach. Having a healthy gut can also result in better performance on the field or court.

Prevents Usage of Opioids and Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Many athletes take opioids or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to ease their pain. These aren’t as safe as CBD because they can become addictive, and you could overdose. CBD is non-addictive, not possible to overdose on, and is a great natural alternative.

Professional Athletes Who Advocate CBD

We know the many benefits CBD can offer athletes, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Many professional athletes use and advocate CBD! Some of them include:

Rocky Williams, retired football player

Nate Diaz, mixed martial artist

Riley Cote, former ice hockey player

Ronda Rousey, wrestler

Bill Walton, former basketball player

Andrew Talansky, cyclist

Are You an Athlete Who Wants to Try CBD Gummies?

CBD is a wonderful way to improve an athlete’s performance. The research shows just how effective it can be. If you play a sport, consider trying some CBD gummies for pain management before reaching for the ibuprofen.