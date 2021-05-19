High Expectations: How to Enjoy the Full Effects of Marijuana?

When it comes to consuming cannabis, people have more options than ever before. Not that long ago the most widespread way of consuming cannabis was smoking it, while today there are new ways to consume marijuana.

Does this mean that more ways lead to better enjoyment? Truth be told, the smoking style is all about personal preferences.

Sure, smoking is the oldest practice, but vaporizers are becoming more and more popular with each passing day.

Edibles are also in – who doesn’t like a bit of delicious cannabis-based cake? If you are lucky enough to be based in an area where cannabis is legal or kind of legal, then you can enjoy weed to your doorstep – with this method there is no stress about running out of marijuana, and there is no need for you to make calls, do visits and so on – just hit that shop page and you will even get a discount or free shipping.

Enjoy smoking! Or any other form that you prefer.

Let’s see how you can get the most from experiencing marijuana, and how you can enjoy it.

Smoking

Smoking, also known as inhalation, is still the most common method of cannabis consumption on the market today. Smoking is also the quickest way to get THC into your system fast and in needed amounts.

Cannabinoids enter your body through your lungs, which push them directly into your bloodstream. Once THC hits your circulatory system, it only takes a few seconds for THC to reach your brain.

Simply said, smoking marijuana is the quickest method of delivery. Bear in mind that way of smoking is also the most damaging to your lungs.

Bongs

Bongs are kind of kings within the marijuana world. They come in all sizes and shapes and usually have a one-of-a-kind design that people notice.

Some people have them in their homes as interior design pieces, they don’t use them, because they just look pretty. However, those that do use bongs love them.

Using bongs is fun. Sure, using them takes a bit of work to perfect its usage, but this method will get you extremely high.

Edibles

Marijuana can provide some great bites as well. Have you heard about famous pot brownies? They are effective, can last for days, and you can pack them with as much marijuana as you like (don’t overdo).

Pot brownies were a thing especially in the 1990s, but today they are equally popular. Yet, marijuana edibles products have been significantly more extensive since the ’90.

This is the main reason why today we have so many marijuana edibles, including:

THC-infused gummies

THC-infused lemonades

THC-infused medibles

Edibles are a powerful and potent way to consume cannabis without smoking. There cannot be the harm in trying some new ways of enjoying marijuana.

Be careful with edibles, don’t eat too much, and always start low and go slow.

Pills, Capsules, And Tablets

These forms are great if you want instant satisfaction without too much work, such as dealing with bongs, joints, and so on.

These forms usually support medical cannabis recipes and have precise dosing. Pills, capsules, and tablets come without the calories of cooking edibles. You can take it with a glass of water, supporting the traditional way of taking medication.

This way is especially handy if you don’t like the idea of smoking. If you have any doubts, talk to your doctor about what might be right for you.

Vapes

Vaping is a commonly used method of relaxation nowadays. It heats up cannabis to a specific level. When that level is reached heat releases cannabinoids and other compounds into the air, creating a vapor which is then inhaled.

There is no smoke, and the whole experience is more discreet and far easier on the lungs. This way, vapes can accommodate a wide range of products including resin, oils, and concentrates.

The Bottom Line

Before you decide to use every method of enjoying marijuana, make sure that you fully understand what you are stepping into.

Some people may experience red eyes, dry mouth, paranoia, and strong hunger, while others can immediately get high and get only the perks of enjoying marijuana.

If you are not comfortable with any of the ways listed above, try some of the following: