I have always had folks ask me about the HHC carts and how potent they are, asking things like “are they strong?”, “do they give the same type of high?”. As a cannabis enthusiast, I took it upon myself to find out this information. This includes trying out a variety of HHC carts from Inheal. What did I find out? Let’s get into it.

What Are HHC Vape Cartridges?

For those who may be hearing about them for the first time, HHC carts or cartridges are small pre-filled containers that are used with vape pens or batteries. They often come with concentrated cannabis oil that turns into vapor for inhalation when it’s heated.

Hexahydrocannabinol or HHC is a hydrogenated cannabinoid. It is not naturally occurring and occurs in very small quantities in the cannabis plant. Cannabis companies then have to extract HHC from the plant and turn it into HHC for consumption in the laboratory.

The Founding Story of Inheal’s Vape Cartridges

Following the ban on cannabis and the subsequent passage of the farm bill, cannabis companies have had the freedom to create hemp-infused products within the confines of the law. One such company is Inheal.

Its founders Tim and Naz had a passion for creating high-quality hemp products. Naz got his start in the beverage manufacturing industry before moving into plant-based products in Oregon. Then he started a hemp processing and extracting company before turning it into a wholesale distribution company.

It was during distribution that he met Tim who had been producing cannabis and hemp-infused products. Tim had earlier helped Naz with sourcing quality hemp and together they started a new company. Inheal is committed to producing the best quality hemp infused products in the market.

The Aesthetics of HHC Vape Cartridges

Vape cartridges typically consist of a few essential components: a mouthpiece for inhalation, a chamber containing the substance which could be an e-liquid or cannabis oil, an atomizer for heating the oil, and a connection point that’s compatible with vaporizer devices.

They are often made with materials like glass, metal, and plastic. The body of the cartridge is usually transparent in certain sections of the cartridge to allow users to visually inspect the remaining amount of the substance to ensure they can make the most of it.

The Discreet Vaping Option

The first thing you’ll notice is the quality of these cartridges. The packaging is exceptional and sleek, just looking at the packaging you’ll get a sense of premium craftsmanship. The construction of the HHC carts is such that it is discreet and easy to carry around.

Now let’s talk about how discreet the carts are. Once I took a bus ride and the bus driver was certain he wasn’t going to take anyone who was ‘high’ for personal reasons. There I was sitting next to a kid who got kicked off the bus for smoking weed. All the while I was hitting my HHC vape and the driver didn’t notice. I’ve had similar experiences in the park and other public places, and no one knows I’ve got a vape with me!

They also have a long shelf life. I got quite a few products from Inheal and the last of the batch tasted as good as the first. Inheal offers 3 vape cartridge options: indica, sativa and hybrid. Whether I wanted a sweet fruity flavor or something earthy and herbal, there was one for me. HHC is less potent than Delta 8 and 9 but the HHC carts from Inheal blew me away with their smoothness and potency.

Exploring the HHC Vape Cartridges: A User’s Perspective

They just don’t taste good, they smell good too. The smell is so tempting that my roommate who has been off THC for over a year couldn’t resist the urge to give the carts a try. First, he commented on how smooth and just how much like the real deal they were. They were so smooth that he didn’t even feel it in his lungs, and still felt functional even though he was high.

Whenever I have trouble sleeping, I use Inheal’s HHC Grape Ape. I am astounded every time by the fruity deliciousness of sweet grapes with a hint of earth and Berry it offers. The indica strain cart is very relaxing and every hit proves just that.

When I had work to do I powered on my vape with the Super Silver Haze sativa strain cartridge. The taste of spice, earth and citrus was so refreshing and invigorating that I immediately began to feel better. Three big hits were all I needed to feel the creative juices flowing. I recommend this for creatives and anyone who needs inspiration to accomplish set tasks.

The hybrid OG Kush is one of the smoothest HHC carts I’ve had. You get a feel of wood, pine and subtle hints of citrus. The OG Kush is great at creating a relaxed physical state and mental stimulation. It gives a well-rounded experience with vape carts.

Health Benefits of HHC Vape Cartridges

Vaping offers much more than a high feeling. Famous for their psychoactive properties, HHC-infused cannabinoids are famous for helping with health-related issues.

My friend who has been having anxiety and panic attacks has been able to manage his crises since he started using HHC. He hasn’t reported any incidents during the period he has used HHC carts and we feel it’s connected.

Another friend with autism says vaping HHC has helped him, saying that since he started vaping HHC he has been able to better manage his condition.

I have been able to manage my insomnia with HHC carts. I also have an Indica strain on hand for nights when I struggle to sleep and it’s one of the best health decisions I’ve ever made.

In addition, one cannot use Inheal’s HHC products without making mention of the company’s commitment to transparency. Each product on the website has detailed lab reports of its potency and purity. This has further strengthened my trust in Inheal.

Conclusion

With their compact design, pre-filled convenience, and diverse flavor options, vape carts from inheal.com have become popular for on-the-go use. Inheal offers an epic vaping experience that makes me ask; why settle for anything less?