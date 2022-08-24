Hemp Elf – Ordering CBD directly from a European Hemp Farm

CBD products have grown in popularity over the past decade, giving birth to numerous brands and shops. Along with the increase in products available, it has become increasingly difficult for customers to buy CBD directly from the source. Instead, most brands are using other manufacturers’ formulations. These products run the risk of lacking quality, freshness and consistency.

HempElf has a simple and effective mission. By ordering from their website, you can rest assured that you are getting your CBD from the farm to your door. In addition, they ensure freshness, quality and consistency since everything you can find in their store is made by them or their local partners.

To better understand what sets the CBD at HempElf apart, let’s take a closer look at the most popular products found in the store.

CBD Oils & Sprays

The range of CBD oils & sprays at HempElf is among the highest quality in the industry. These oils are produced in GMP-certified labs and combine broad-spectrum hemp extract and MCT oil. They are formulated with MCT oil because CBD is a fat-soluble compound that can break down via MCT oil for fast absorption into the bloodstream.

Broad-spectrum CBD oils have become the most popular type of CBD oil among patients because they contain many minor cannabinoids but no THC. Minor cannabinoids are beneficial because they can increase the effectiveness of CBD oil, a phenomenon called the “Entourage Effect“. By removing THC, there is no chance that these oils can cause some of the unpleasant intoxicating effects that come from THC. Being THC-free also ensures that users won’t fail a drug test.

Among the CBD oils found at Hemp Elf is a range called the “Cannabis Terpene infused” line. These oils combine cannabis terpenes distilled from the plants grown by HempElf with their standard CBD oil formulation. Many customers tout these oils as the most “therapeutic” because numerous medical studies show a synergy between cannabis terpenes and cannabinoids such as CBD.

CBD Flowers

The CBD flowers grown by HempElf are among the highest quality in Europe. Influenced by the Californian attitude towards cultivation, their CBD flowers are always packed with strong smell, flavour and resin.

HempElf uses modern and traditional growing techniques to produce uniquely high-quality products. Using state-of-the-art vertical indoor growing racks, they can control the quality and manage numerous high-quality plants within their facility. In addition, to ensure a minimal environmental impact and lower cost of top-shelf CBD, they farm solar energy onsite that powers the entire indoor cultivation.

Growing healthy plants and selecting unique strains and phenotypes are necessary to raise cup-winning CBD strains. However, what is also equally as important is curing and trimming those plants to perfection. When it is time to harvest, the team at HempElf run a tight ship. They hang each plant in the drying room immediately after harvest and closely monitor humidity levels to ensure they promptly pass to the next cure stage. Every strain is hand trimmed, avoiding the rough touch of machinery and helping identify flowers that are too small or aesthetically undesirable for their customers.

HempElf has also partnered with leading cannabis cultivators such as The Goods to give enthusiasts access to never before seen strains from trusted growers. These flowers meet the criteria laid out by HempElf for top-shelf CBD, being indoor grown, potent, and hand trimmed.

CBD Cream & Skincare

Most CBD users are familiar with CBD oils; however, CBD creams & skincare can offer a more practical and effective absorption method.

HempElf stocks CBD creams produced by award-winning brands such as FourFive CBD and EQL. Most notably, FourFive CBD is formulated and used by UK national rugby team members.

CBD can be effective when applied to the skin using specially formulated creams. In this medical paper, it stimulates nearby cannabinoid receptors and has a therapeutic effect on pain and inflammation.

You can also find CBD in the form of bath bombs, CBD lip balms, roll-ons and skin patches at HempElf.

CBD Vape Pens

Portable CBD vape pens are one of the most popular methods due to their potency and discreetness. Unlike CBD flowers, they don’t draw attention to you while consuming, yet they have a similar strength to flowers.

What sets the CBD vape pens at HempElf apart from others is that they only contain cannabis ingredients and are very potent. In addition, there are no “cutting agents” such as PG or VG that other CBD brands use. Instead, these CBD vape pens contain only broad-spectrum CBD distillate and terpenes.

Each vape pen contains approximately 225mg CBD, some minor cannabinoids and terpenes that match the strain profile of the specific vape pen. These flavour profiles include:

Blue Dream

Strawnana

Zkittlez

Grandaddy Purple

Girlscout Cookies

OG Kush

Maui Wowie

Pineapple Express

Forbidden Fruit

The profiles are split into two types of effect: Hustle and Chill. The hustle profiles have Sativa profiles that increase energy levels and are great for the daytime. The Chill profiles match Indica strains and have more relaxing effects, well suited to the end of the day.

The vape pens found at HempElf are very potent and should be consumed at a slow pace. Heavy consumption could result in overly sedating effects.

CBD Hash

The CBD hash found at Hemp Elf is highly regarded; it uses traditional hash-making techniques with CBD-dominant hemp.

Alarmingly, many producers in the CBD scene create imitations of types of hash seen in the THC scene. Unfortunately, these shortcuts result in inferior products that, at times, can pose a health risk.

HempElf produces its line of CBD hashes from the trichomes found on their indoor CBD flowers, ensuring that the starting material is of the highest quality. The jelly hashes combine lab-made butane hash oil and CBD keif. Hemp Elf lab tests the hash after the butane hash oil is made and after it is infused with CBD keif to ensure it is of the highest purity.

They make their dry-sift hash by passing trichome-rich cannabis material over sieves to capture each trichome. This method results in a powdery-looking hash that you can easily crumble.

Among their hash selection is one of the industry’s highest quality methods; Iceolator hash. Iceolator hash is made by “washing” fresh, high-quality cannabis flowers in a mixture of ice cold water and ice. At the bottom of this mixture are micron bags that catch the smallest particles of cannabis and separate them from impure larger particles. The finest particles caught at this mixture’s bottom are the purest “resin heads”. Once they are contained and dried, they appear as a powder that binds together to form an “iceolator hash”.

HempElf Delivers To The UK And EU

If you are interested in experiencing fresh CBD products delivered to your door directly from the farm, HempElf has got you covered. They’ve been pioneers in this space for nearly 5 years and set the standard for high-quality CBD in the UK and Europe since their inception. They have almost 3000 Trustpilot reviews and a rating of 4.4/5, showing high customer service and CBD quality.