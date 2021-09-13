Guide To Growing Cannabis at Home

As more states continue to legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal use, many people have decided they would like to grow cannabis at home. Is doing so possible? What do they need to know before trying their hand at this task?

Select a Strain

The first step involves choosing which strain you would like to grow. This depends in part on what the marijuana will be used for. Is it for recreational purposes or medicinal ones? Next, the grower must decide if they want physical or mental effects and whether they have a particular appearance or odor in mind. The length of time needed to harvest the crop is another element to consider when choosing a strain. Get help at Weed Seeds USA if you need help in choosing a strain.

Establishing the Grow Space

New growers may assume they can walk outside, clear a small patch of land, and begin growing marijuana. Unfortunately, it isn’t that simple. The grower must find a space that provides the sunlight cannabis plants need to thrive and amend the soil to provide the best environment for developing plants. Some growers choose to cultivate their marijuana indoors to keep their use of the plant private. A grow room must be set up and they may wish to invest in a hydroponics system. The grow space should be in place before they take the next step.

Purchase Nutrients

Every plant needs nutrients to grow and thrive. Cannabis plants need nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, but micronutrients also benefit these plants as they grow and develop. These include magnesium, calcium, and sulfur among others. The growing medium affects the nutrients needed as does the plant’s current stage of development. Growers need to ensure the nutrients are correct before adding supplements to the plants.

The Vegetation Stage

Ensure indoor plants need 18 hours of light during the vegetation stage, and full-spectrum lights are required. Now is the time to use a fertilizer high in nitrogen during this phase, one with medium phosphorus and low-to-medium potassium. If growing the plants in containers, check the roots and ensure they have room to grow and spread out. Train and shape the plants during this development stage, and monitor the humidity in the grow room for an abundant harvest.

The Flowering Stage

When the plant enters the flowering stage, growers need to reduce the light. The goal is to have the plants exposed to light for approximately 12 hours a day. The other 12 hours they need to spend in darkness for the best yield. Replace the fertilizer used during the vegetation stage with one designed for flowering plants. This ensures the plants aren’t harmed right before they are ready to harvest. Lower the humidity level in the grow space to prevent powdery mildew at this time as well.

Harvesting

Now is the time to harvest the cannabis before drying and curing it. Timing is of great importance when it comes to harvesting cannabis. Flush the plants approximately one week before they are ready to harvest. This removes any substances that could negatively impact the taste and smell of the weed. Look for signs the plants are ready to harvest and enjoy.

Expect to make mistakes when growing cannabis. The important thing is to learn from these mistakes. Don’t hesitate to try new things as you gain experience. This is your marijuana, and you can do with it as you wish. In fact, you may discover a new strain that others love as much as you do. This can only be done if you try your hand at this activity, so get started today. You won’t regret it when you see the amazing cannabis you grew on your own.