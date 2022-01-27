Fast-Acting Cannabis Consumption Methods

There are so many ways to consume cannabis and each offers its unique effects. In this blog post, we will explore some of the most popular methods of consuming cannabis starting with smoking which is the most common consumption method. We will then look into vaping, dabbing, and edible cannabis for comparison. Each consumption method has its advantages and disadvantages so you should choose one that best suits you. Some methods on this list you have likely heard of and others are not as mainstream however, we will touch on the duration and onset of the effects and compare the differences.

Vapes

A vape is a battery-powered inhalation device that heats cannabis concentrates and dry herbs at a controlled temperature which produces vapor. The most common vape is a dry herb vaporizer which uses dry herbs such as those offered by MagicVaporizers. Simply fill the chamber with crushed dry herbs, turn the device on, select a temperature of your choice and then begin the inhaling and exhaling process unless the session is finished. The heating technology and vapor make this consumption method healthier than traditional inhalation methods that produce harmful smoke. The onset time is between 2 to 10 minutes with a total duration ranging from 1-2 hours. This quick onset makes it a very popular consumption method.

Joints and bongs

Joints and bongs are the two most common and popular consumption methods on this list. Joints are an inhalation method while bongs use water filtration but both involve combustion which is harmful to the lungs. Joints resemble a cigarette except they are hand-rolled cannabis in rolling paper. You smoke it the way you would a cigarette. Bongs, on the other hand, are handheld devices, usually made from glass or acrylic and this device has a mouthpiece, bowl, neck, clutch, and port for water at the base. To consume with a bong simply add a bit of water, stack the bowl with crushed dry herbs, place a finger over the clutch, light the herbs while inhaling through the mouthpiece and once the water starts bubbling and the bong fills with smoke, release the clutch and inhale the smoke. These methods are ideal for social settings and have an onset of a few minutes with a duration of 2-3 hours.

Tinctures

Tinctures are a liquid that is created when dry cannabis is left to dissolve in alcohol. You consume this product sublingually by placing a few drops (2-3) underneath your tongue, let it sit for 2 minutes, and then swallow. This method of consumption is easy to administer and is considered one of the healthiest consumption methods it is one of the most popular in the medical marijuana community. The cannabis will enter your bloodstream through the nerves underneath your tongue which will take 15-45 minutes with a duration of 4-5 hours.

Bubblers

A bubbler is a water pipe that is small in size and resembles a miniature bong with a large bowl dented into the device. You need to put a small amount of water in the device, stack some crushed weed in the bowl, light the weed with a flame while inhaling slowly through the mouthpiece. The benefits of this device are that it is small and compact which makes it portable and it also uses a small amount of cannabis per session which enables your weed to last longer and you’ll save money because you won’t have to purchase cannabis as often. The onset is a few minutes which is standard with inhalation methods. The duration is around 1-2 hours.

Hand pipes

Finally, we have hand pipes which are handheld devices that are small in size and usually made from glass. Hand pipes consist of a bowl on one end, a short neck, and a mouthpiece on the other end. These small devices are discreet and convenient for quick consumption. To smoke with a hand pipe simply stack a small amount of crushed dry herbs into the bowl, place your mouth on the mouthpiece, light the cannabis with a flame and inhale simultaneously at a very slow pace. Like with other inhalation consumption methods, the onset is almost instant with a duration of 1-2 hours maximum.