Everything You Need to Know About CBD and its Benefits

Lately, there’s a new craze that’s sweeping the globe and that’s CBD. You’ve probably seen adverts on social media for tasty CBD gummies and calming CBD teas, but you might not actually know what they are and what makes them so special. In actuality, there are lots of claimed benefits of CBD that you may not have known about and taking it regularly could have a positive impact on your health. So, if you’re curious to know more about this wonderful product, keep reading and discover everything you need to know.

What Is CBD?

CBD derives from the cannabis plant and unlike THC, it’s not psychoactive. This means that it won’t affect your capabilities when you take it, and you can take it at any time during the day. CBD also stands for Cannabidiol and it’s one of over 80 chemicals that can be found in cannabis. In most countries, cannabis isn’t legal, but CBD is. This is because it doesn’t give you any sort of high, making it a legal substance. You may also notice hemp products on the market and assume that they’re the same as CBD, but they’re actually completely different. Hemp doesn’t contain any CBD so if you’re shopping and grab a hemp cream, it won’t give you the same effects that a CBD cream will.

How Do I Take It?

CBD comes in so many different forms that you might not know where to start. You could stay with the basics and go for an oil or a soft gel. These are taken orally, and you might prefer the soft gels over the oil as they haven’t got a taste. The earthy taste of CBD oil can take some getting used to, but you can actually get flavoured ones, so you don’t have to deal with its heady taste each day. Other forms of CBD include things like gummies, cookies, coffee beans, and tea. These things are the tastier options when it comes to CBD as you won’t taste it at all. Instead, you’ll feel as though you’re eating normal gummy sweets or drinking a regular coffee. There are also CBD body creams that are applied topically and can be good for helping with pain. With so many options available, you’ll be sure to find something that works for you!

What Strength And Dose Are Right For Me?

Unlike other medications and supplements, CBD doesn’t have a set dose that’s recommended for all. In fact, your CBD strength and dose can be very personal to you and can be completely different to someone you may know who takes CBD. The general rule when it comes to choosing a CBD strength is to start low and work your way up. That way, you’ll find the sweet spot that works perfectly for you. The stronger the CBD, the more expensive it tends to be, so this is why it’s a good idea to start off low as you don’t want to be paying out loads for high strength when you might actually be okay with something a little lower. When you buy your chosen CBD product, it will have a recommended dose, so you don’t need to worry about trying to figure it out on your own. Certain products can be easier to dose as well. For instance, measuring CBD oil can be tricky, but a soft gel or gummy is pre-dosed, so you don’t need to measure anything. Finding the right strength and dose may take a little while, but the end results will definitely be worth it.

Mental Health Benefits

One of the major benefits that CBD has for many people is helping with their mental health. Lots of people struggle with anxiety and it can make daily life hard. However, it can be useful to take some CBD when you feel a panic attack coming on as it could calm your racing heart and stop you from feeling so shaky. By eliminating these symptoms, you may find that the attack subsides, allowing you to continue on as normal. Studies have also shown that CBD can be helpful for those with depression or low moods as it could increase your serotonin levels, the chemical that makes you feel happy. When you take CBD, it interacts with your endocannabinoid system and helps to keep it regulated. This system actually helps keep everything from your appetite to your mood in check, so by keeping it regulated, CBD could reduce a number of anxiety and depression symptoms. You don’t have to be suffering with your mental health to see the benefits either. Taking CBD regularly could help improve your general wellbeing and allow you to cope with stress better. One clinical study has shown that taking CBD can help your body process stress better, meaning it won’t have a lasting effect on your body. This can be enough to help improve your wellbeing and mood day-to-day as you’re not feeling the last effects of stress.

Physical Health Benefits

As well as working wonders for your mental health, CBD is also said to be great for your physical health. With anti-inflammatory properties, CBD can be used as a pain reliever when applied topically or taken orally, and it’s said to help repair your muscles when you’ve been to the gym. CBD is also associated with lowering your blood pressure which is essential for keeping your heart healthy too. Another possible benefit of CBD on your physical health is helping manage the complications of diabetes. One study found that taking CBD could help reduce the impact of high glucose levels on the rest of your body. It’s also been said to help insulin work better in the body by decreasing the levels of resistin that causes resistance to the medicine. As well as these wonderful benefits on your body, CBD could improve your sleep too, which is crucial to maintaining your health. Not only will it help you fall asleep, but it could keep you asleep too, improving the quality of your rest each night.

There are so many potential benefits CBD could bring you, that it’s no wonder it’s become extremely popular. If you’re thinking of taking CBD, you must consult your doctor first as it could interact with certain medications and make them less effective. However, if you’ve been given the go-ahead, why not check out the different CBD options out there. You may be surprised at just how many amazing benefits it brings you!