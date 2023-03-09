I’ve always been a fan of gardening, ever since I was a little kid. It was something that my mom and I would do all the time – planting the tulip bulbs in fall and watching as they finally bloomed in spring, watching the sunflowers greet the sky each morning in summer…well, it was time that I cherished. Not a whole lot has changed since then, at least for me.

The biggest thing that’s different these days is that I’m looking for other things to grow. Sure, it’s still a hobby for me, but who’s to say I can’t expand my horizons, right? I’ll be honest, though, deciding what I wanted to add to my garden was kind of a pickle for me for a long time.

One thing I tried was checking out blogs like this one, but my green thumb is a bit limited I can’t lie. I’m not so good at vegetables or anything like that – I pretty much stick to herbs and flowers. That’s what ended up giving me the idea to check out if it’s possible to grow cannabis at home.

As you can probably already tell from the title today, the answer to that little question is a “yes.” Honestly, it’s not even that hard to do. That being said, there are certain things that you’ve got to do if you end up doing it at home. If you want to know more about how it works, make sure you stick around.

How Growing it from Seeds Works

On paper, it definitely looks pretty easy. Dig a hole, toss the seeds in, cover them up, and call it a day. Oh, maybe add some water and fertilizer, too. That’s all there is to it, right?

While I wish that was the case, it’s not. Instead, there are a ton of other things to think about when it comes to growing plants, no matter what type they are. With cannabis, there’s some complex stuff to keep in mind, so make sure you follow along.

The first question to ask yourself is which “strain” of cannabis that you want to grow. From there, it’s mostly going to be about where you source your seeds. After all, that can play a surprisingly large part in how long it takes them to grow. For example, OG Seeds has fast-growing seeds compared to some of the other ones that you can find, if that sounds like something that you’d be into.

Once you get that sorted, that’s when things get interesting. You have to consider the needs of the cannabis plant. If you didn’t already know, they’re originally from warm parts of the world. So, when you’re cultivating them at home, you’ll need to create a similar sort of climate. There are a few ways to emulate that, such as investing in a heat lamp or creating a greenhouse space.

Either way, you definitely need to ensure that the place where you’ll grow the cannabis plants is warm and moist enough. This is the same for every strain, although there may be some special considerations for the various ones. If you’re ever unsure, go back and read the listing or ask customer service about it – usually, they should be able to help you out with any questions that you have. Online forums can also be of some assistance, and even friends or family if you know that they grow too.

Is it Allowed?

There’s one other pressing matter at hand that you’d probably like to know before you start growing: is it legal? This is going to be a state-by-state basis for the most part, and you can check out resources like this one, https://portal.ct.gov/cannabis/Knowledge-Base/Articles/cannabis-at-home?language=en_US, to get an idea of whether it’s okay where you live. As you can see, though, when it comes to medical marijuana patients, it’s usually permitted.

Otherwise, though, there are still plenty of states in which you can legally grow cannabis. On top of that, there are not really any restrictions for hemp plants now that they’re allowed on a federal basis. So, if that’s what you’re keen to grow, you can do so to your heart’s content!

My only caution would be, especially if you are growing cannabis plants that contain THC, not to take it and sell it. You can grow it for yourself, but once you get into selling it to others, you can end up landing yourself in some hot water. Just be smart about it and you should be fine, though.

One of the only things that limit people from growing more plants than they currently have is space. For anyone who didn’t know, these bad boys can get pretty huge if they’re taken care of well enough. When you’ve got a lot of them, it can get cramped in your home rather quickly. That’s probably what motivates some folks to dedicate a special greenhouse to their crops.

It can seem like a difficult process to do, but it’ll be well worth the trouble if you do decide to go through with it. You can even set sprinklers to water them automatically! Depending on which seeds that you go for, you might end up getting to be a fairly hands-off grower. Just double-check on the climate requirements for each of the different strains or breeds of the plant before you make a firm decision there.