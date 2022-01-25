Can Drinking Lots of Water Help You Pass a Drug Test?

There is nothing more frightening for a regular marijuana user than someone telling them, “We’re going to need you to take a urine drug test.”

This seemingly harmless statement is enough to send even the most rational people off the deep end in trying to determine how to pass that urine test.

Below, we are going to analyze how drinking water works to help you pass your drug tests and the proper way to do it. Keep reading to find out.

How Drug Tests Work

Drug tests work by detecting the THC metabolites in the urine. The standard cutoff level of a drug test is 50 nanograms per milliliter.

This means that if the concentration of the metabolites is below the cutoff level, the test can’t detect it. Therefore, what you need to do is to lower the concentration of metabolites below that level.

However, you’re also going to need to maintain the urine’s specific gravity and creatinine levels in the normal range. If they’re out of this normal range, then your sample may be rejected.

How Long Before Your Test Do You Need to Drink Water?

In order to pass a urine drug test, you need to drink a lot of water for at least two days before taking it. After that, you’re going to begin frequently urinating, which may flush out all the THC residues in your body.

This is meant to reduce the concentration of marijuana metabolites in the urine below the detectable levels.

A healthy bladder can hold up to 16 ounces of urine before needing to be emptied. The frequency at which you may start urinating depends on the quantity of liquid you ingest. However, it usually takes your body about 45-120 minutes to start urinating.

How to Do It Safely

The kidneys cannot excrete more than 0.8 to 1.0 liters per hour. Therefore, the safe amount is to consume 0.8 liters per hour and start three or four hours before the drug test.

Drinking this much water is going to lower your creatinine levels and the specific gravity of the urine. It may also change the color of the urine, but if any of these parameters are out of the normal range, the sample is going to be rejected as diluted.

If you want to avoid getting rejected for tampering with the sample, you must take supplements to restore the urine’s color, creatine levels, and gravity.

Take 10 grams of creatinine ethyl supplement three hours before the test to restore the creatinine levels. Then, take 200 milligrams of vitamin B three hours before the test to restore the urine color.

Finally, add electrolyte solution to the water, or replace the water altogether to restore the specific gravity.

This is an efficient method, but you should test it at home before the real drug test.

How Much Water Is Going to Turn Your Urine Clear?

This is a rather difficult question due to all the medical variables in play when you’re drinking water. However, in a reduced timeframe, considering all the ways that your body may lose water, it is estimated that around 32 ounces can make your urine entirely clear.

It is scientifically tested that the maximum amount of water that your body can take is around 27-33.8 ounces per hour. Taking more could cause adverse effects to your body and electrolyte ratios.

How Much Water Should You Drink?

The first thing you need to know to safely pass the test is to understand what the actual level of metabolites in your urine is. In order to do this, you could either send a sample to a lab, although this would be expensive to do. Therefore, your next best option is to guess.

Previous medical studies determined that most marijuana users had between <50ng/ml, 50-150ng/ml, and >150ng/ml. You need to keep in mind that large amounts of metabolites are going to be harder to eliminate from your system.

Most instant drug tests have a 50ng/ml cutoff. This means that if you’re a light user, you could naturally pass the test in between three to seven days, which could be shortened to two if you dilute your urine by drinking water.

Is Using This Method Illegal?

The truth is that this method is still around the normal recommended daily intake of water. This is because you don’t want to turn your urine completely clear. It should have a light pale color that indicates you’re correctly hydrated.

Longer detection times are linked to the fact that most people don’t drink enough water throughout their regular days.

However, if these tests catch you drinking too much water to dilute the sample, it could lead to legal punishment due to adulteration. Therefore, the best is to be careful and take all the needed supplements to ensure the levels in your urine are as expected.

Other Tests

Keep in mind that this method is only useful for urine tests, which is the most common kind of testing there is. However, there are also blood, hair, and saliva tests, which are much more invasive and can detect any drug, including alcohol and nicotine.

If you’re going to do one of these tests, the best recommendation is to cut all consumption weeks before the exam, as you wouldn’t want to risk failing it due to a bad last-minute option.

Does It Work?

Now that we’ve come to the end of this article, you hopefully know everything you need to successfully pass a urine drug test if you’re a constant drug user.

Whether you need to take one for school or work, this guide is sure to help you pass as long as you make sure to carefully read all the instructions and do everything according to them.

Please, don’t ingest anything that doesn’t have a scientific backup, as you could harm yourself and your body.

If this article is interesting to you, don’t hesitate to check out the rest of our site for more exciting ways of safely passing your drug tests.