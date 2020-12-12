Dr. Dabber is out again with one of its smartest concentrate-centric vaporizers till date – The Dr. Dabber Stella. An upgrade of the stunningly successful Aurora, the Stella is an even more stunning, powerful and super-efficient vaporizer kit.

If you loved the Aurora, you would love the Stella even more. The Stella is an outstanding piece of technology and satisfaction, and it is our pleasure to show you some of the reasons why this vaporizer has won the hearts of many.

Physical Features

The Dr. Dabber made an upgrade to the award winning Aurora vaporizer kit. The result, Dr. Dabber Stella is an impressive piece of engineering. Like the Aurora, the Stella is sleek, elegant, a little thicker and sturdier than the Aurora.

The outer finish is made of black stainless steel that gives the Stella a fine elite look. But, don’t be fooled, the body of the Stella is strong and can hold up to whatever drop comes its way. The Stella’s stainless steel body is also a delight to behold. Its sleek nature is further enhanced by a non-stick frame that doesn’t hold onto fingerprints, leaving the pen always looking sleek and clean no matter the setting.

The Stella is built for work. This portable concentrate pen is one of the best concentrate-centric vaporizers in its class and has proven itself to be highly efficient and able to resist wear and tear no matter the condition it is subjected to.

For a firmer strength and long lasting use, Dr. Dabber used Alumina ceramic in the making of the chamber and internal core, this way they won’t wear down even after rounds of heavy use.

Performance

The Stella is a super-efficient device – sterling representation of the core competence of professionalism and quality that Dr. Dabber has become known for. It is one of the very top performers on the market today. The Stella’s performance is topnotch and this is as a result of a proprietary technology called Temperature Coefficient Resistance (aka TCR).

The TCR is what makes for a consistent temperature during your draws. To counteract the challenge of temperature spikes that is reminiscent with most by-the-degree vape pens, Dr. Dabber developed the TCR to adjust the battery’s voltage based on the design of the heating coil so that, instead of a surge of constant power, you get the same temperature throughout your session with no “spikes”.

The revolutionary technology makes your sessions consistent while maintaining the true essence of your concentrate’s material.

Functional Features

Dr. Dabber Stella packs a few functional features that are worth mentioning.

Floating Coil: This feature is one of my personal favorite. You know how some vape pens get unusually too hot to hold firm? Well, you won’t have to experience that with the With the floating coil, the device is able to maintain the same room temperature on the outside even when very hot on the inside. The Stella’s floating coil reduces the ceramic chamber’s contact with the body of the vape pen helping to focus heat on the chamber itself and not waste energy anywhere else. Offset air inlets within the Stella’s chamber create a vortex-like airflow that has low draw resistance and makes for flavorful pulls and efficient vapor production.

Dynamic Voltage Settings: The Dabber Stella boasts of a 3 voltage settings that allows for temperature settings between 460 and 775 degrees Fahrenheit. This is a one of a kind dynamic voltage settings that eliminates overheat tendencies of most by-the-degree vape pens. Th voltage settings can be changed by simply pressing a button on the device, making this an easy to use concentrate vape for beginners. Each voltage has been calibrated to perform well with all types of concentrates, including CBD oil.

Pros

The device is very cost effective. Priced at under $100, this concentrate vape pen outperforms its price tag. The device is highly durable. The materials used are able to withstand the pressures of daily use and misuse. Single button controls make it the perfect pen for a beginner. Proper temperature control for an even better experience Great physical design and structure

Cons

It can seem a little old school as you need to load the concentrates with a small tool by yourself.

Should you buy the Dr. Dabber Stella?

We personally rate the Dr. Dabber Stella a 4.9 on a scale of 5. Such is the outstanding quality of the device. So, yes! We would recommend that you purchase the Stella. Even for the price of less than $100, the Stella is of truly outstanding quality.