Dr. Dabber Boost EVO Review 2020

The Boost EVO is a one of a kind portable e-rig, and one of Dr. Dabber’s finest. The Dr. Dabber Boost EVO boasts of many fine qualities but the most outstanding is its smart temperature control.

Quite unlike any other in the industry, and this is not a hype, the Dr. Dabber Boost EVO operates a 6 range on-board temperature settings all between 500-750°F (260-398°C in metric) giving you full control of your dabbing routine. The 6 range temperature control has no rival in the industry (the Puffco Peak Pro comes close but, Nah!) and from our tests, We found that it is super-efficient and is more than enough to get you the best refined experience from your material.

The settings are well-chosen and unlike most e-rigs that operate at a set voltage but raise their temperature through use over time, Dr. Dabber has implemented concrete temperature control that stays at the setting you choose, making the Boost EVO consistent every time.

This sleek device is touted to produce the “perfect dab” every time, no more, no less. Its excellent battery life can hold up to 60 hits per charge and the frame is built rugged and durable in the classic Dr. Dabber style.

But, there is more!

Physical Features

At first look, the Dr. Dabber Boost EVO evokes a sense of presence. You would find this beautiful piece of engineering in 2 colors (Moon White & Eclipse Black) and with an array of brilliant features including; RGB ambient lighting, customized quartz dish and interchangeable glass.

The enhanced ergonomic grip pad accentuates the rugged yet firm look of the e-rig but, it doesn’t stop at just looking the part, it acts it. With longer lasting battery life, the Boost EVO is able to offer more than 10 sessions on a single charge making it the perfect companion for field trips and wild ski vacations in the Alpine.

Performance

The unique temperature control settings make the Boost EVO the best dab rig on the market in its class. With the Dr. Dabber Boost EVO, you are sure of who is in control, YOU!

Come, play in the clouds! At its highest temperature setting, the Boost EVO would offer flavor with plenty of vapor clouds. Plenty of customer reviews and ours confirm that this is one of the very best you would find on any e-rig available today. If a strong terpene feel is your thing, at low settings, you can have the Boost EVO decarboxylate your material slowly, acting on it to release all its most vital secrets, flavors and therapeutic benefits.

The Boost EVO is built strong and sturdy. With very firm grip pads and an angled nip valve, it is ergonomically balanced, strong and functional in characteristic Dr. Dabber fashion.

Functional Features

There are plenty of reasons why we consider this e-rig an all-time best in its class. And I am not mincing words here, the Dr. Dabber Boost EVO beats all in its class in terms of style, functionality, durable performance and price.

Some of the functional features you would find in the Boost EVO include:

6 Temperature Settings – 500-750° F

Eleven Second Heat Up Time

Revolutionary Magnetic Quartz Atomizer with built-in temperature sensor

Quick Connect Adapter with airflow release

Straight quartz to glass vapor pathway

Enhanced ergonomics with grip pads

Five RGB light modes plus Stealth Mode for discreet dabbing

Exceptional battery life with built-in protection against over voltage and short circuits

Auto shutoff after 15 minutes

Accessories

The accessories included in the kit include:

Dabber Boost EVO EVO Quartz Atomizer Glass Attachment USB-C Charger Quick Connect Adapter Loading Tool Durable and protective carrying case included

Pros

Very fast heat up time.

Ergonomically balanced frame with grip pads

Distinct light modes including a stealth mode for discrete vaping

Revolutionary 6 range temperature control that gives you more options for power settings and an even more refined experience

Quality Accessories included

Cons

There isn’t anything to fault the Dr. Dabber Boost EVO for. The e-rig meets and surpasses most requirements and even some inordinate desires.

But, there has to be say, one flaw.

Well, we have checked, and we can’t find any for now. The device function well, it’s built well and with its unique temperature control, the Boost EVO offers one of the best experiences you can get from an e-rig.

Should I buy the Boost EVO?

100% yes! That’s our verdict.