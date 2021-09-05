Thousands of people look for a job every day, and many have committed a felony, which might hinder the process of improving their lives. Thus, you may wonder if DoorDash, the famous delivery app, might give you a job, even with a previous conviction under your sleeve.

Asking “Does DoorDash do background checks?” is completely normal. Felons need to work and rebuild their lives, so you may want to know if you have a shot with the delivery app.

Although felons may have a hard time finding a job due to their previous conviction, if you’re not in that position, you might still want to work for DoorDash. Read on, and find out everything you want to know!

You May Want to Be a DoorDash Driver

Technology has changed the world, which is why now many people have the opportunity to order food and have it delivered to their homes.

You no longer need to go out to eat whatever you want. By simply hiring a food delivery service, the delivery driver can simplify the process for you.

At the same time, it’s a great opportunity for you to make money because many companies (such as Postmates and DoorDash) hire drivers. If you’ve used DoorDash before or have visited the website, you may be interested in working as a Dasher. Good news – it might be a good alternative for you!

DoorDash drivers are independent contractors called Dashers, and their jobs consist of using their vehicles to make specific deliveries to customers.

Just like Uber and Postmates, when you work for DoorDash, you may have a flexible schedule, so it’s a fantastic way to earn money if you don’t want to work at specific hours of the day.

Even though looking for employment is not an easy process, if you are a DoorDash applicant, you might get hired! However, you have to make sure you understand the screening process first because it includes a background check.

What You Should Expect from the Screening Process

You don’t need much experience to work as a Dasher, but you have to complete the DoorDash background check. To get hired, applicants must have the following requirements:

Social Security Number

A valid driver’s license

You need to be at least 18 years olf

You need a smartphone where you can download the DoorDash app

At the same time, you should keep in mind that the hiring process includes different checks, including a background check. You have to pass them in order to become a Dasher.

If your screening process is successful and you’re approved, then you can start making deliveries and earning money.

All applicants must also agree for the DoorDash staff to look at specific areas of their lives while they’re doing checks. In other words, the delivery company may examine your record, vehicle, past, and more.

Once the company is done with the checks, then you can get a response. If you’re not approved, they tell you anyway because DoorDash’s main concern is trust.

What Type of Background Check Does DoorDash Do?

DoorDash needs to get a lot of detailed information related to different areas of your life. Checks are extensive for every applicant because the company wants to provide customers with the best services.

If you want to work for the platform, you should keep in mind that the checks include examining your criminal history, motor vehicle records, and more.

What a DoorDash Background Check Looks Like

During the background check, the DoorDash staff could, for example, check your records to see if you’ve committed a felony, any sexual offenses, or to determine if you’ve had speeding tickets before. As a Dasher, your job is not only food delivery, but also being the company’s representative driver, which is why you should take things seriously if you get hired.

All DoorDash’s Dashers are continuously enduring checks. Therefore, if you pass them but stop being eligible, you might lose your job, which might reflect on your status report. Companies offering similar services (such as Uber) also do that.

Nonetheless, drivers from Massachusetts and California are exempt from the continuous background check. DoorDash does not continually check your records if you come from any of the mentioned locations.

How Long Does the DoorDash Background Check Take?

The DoorDash staff has mentioned that applicants need to wait between five and seven days to complete their application process and get a response.

Nonetheless, if you talk to an experienced DoorDash delivery driver, they might say the background check usually lasts from five to 10 days, and can sometimes take longer than that.

Several factors can contribute to your background check taking longer than expected. If you’ve lived in many different states, for example, you may have to wait more. The company may also have a great number of applications.

Additionally, the timeframe for a criminal background check varies depending on the state you’re in. Overall, criminal background checks take between two and 10 business days, but it depends on the number of record violations and many other factors.

A motor vehicle screening, on the other hand, might take up to a week, but it could also be a few days. Thus, you have to wait for all the background check results before you can work for DoorDash.

What You Can Do to Accelerate the Application Process

Even though you may be discouraged by criminal background checks taking too long, you can do a few things to accelerate the process.

When you’re applying for employment with DoorDash, for example, make sure you fill out your forms properly.

Furthermore, applicants are encouraged to be honest in their applications. Make sure you don’t give any nicknames or false names when you’re filling out your forms, and answer truthfully.

In the end, each Dasher needs to go through background checks anyway, so if you lie, the process might take longer and you may be rejected.

Finally, remember that you can ask for online orientation if you want DoorDash to hire you. Thus, all potential drivers can get the DoorDash Orientation package, connect the red card to their account, and start learning everything about the job you’re aiming for.

You Can Check Your Status

Even though you may still be waiting for DoorDash to hire you, you can still check your status and see if you already have an answer. It’s easy, and you only need to follow the next steps:

If You’re from the United States

Open the applicant Checkr portal, and fill out the form with your specific information related to your DoorDash application. You need to provide a contact number, email, Social Security information, and date of birth.

If You’re from Canada

You don’t have to use the Checkr portal. Instead, you should send an email to canadasupport@checkr.com and ask about your status.

Can You Be a Felon and Do DoorDash?

DoorDash has a strict policy of helping the community grow while ensuring an inclusive environment, regardless of people’s background.

Therefore, even though they do a background check, they can hire you even if you have a criminal history.

Although not every job would hire someone with a stained driving record or a criminal history background, felons can work as drivers. If you want to become a Dasher, you only need to make sure you didn’t commit the crime in the past seven years since that would disqualify you. Moreover, the DoorDash background check does not include any drug test, so you also don’t need to worry about that.

What Would Disqualify You from DoorDash?

You would be disqualified from jobs with DoorDash if you committed a felony or engaged in criminal activity in the past seven years. Thus, even though felony conviction may not take away all your chances of becoming a DoorDash driver, it can hinder you from getting the job if it happened recently.

If you’ve had moving violations (at least four of them) or a DUI, you might also get disqualified. Even though DoorDash does not conduct a drug test, each driver must have a record that’s clean of any DUI.

How to Avoid Being Disqualified

You can do several things to be more successful in your DoorDash application process. Even though it can’t guarantee you’re going to get a job with the company, it could help you become a driver.

Run a Background Check

To determine any inaccuracies in your history, you might do background checks on your own driving record. Consequently, if there’s something wrong, you may dispute the information before trying to get the job.

On some occasions, you might start applying and then receive a Pre-Adverse Action Notice during the DoorDash background check process. In other words, DoorDash may notice an inconsistency in your information and give you the opportunity to dispute it.

Get the DUI Expunged

Even though having a DUI might disqualify you from becoming a DoorDash driver, you may be able to avoid that if you get it expunged.

What Happens If You’re Not Accepted

There’s no way to guarantee you can become a DoorDash driver, even if you have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record. Many factors influence the process, which is why you should always have other alternatives.

The DoorDash background check lasts for a few days, but you always get a report with your results. Thus, you only need to check your status on the Checkr website. Thus, you can check where you stand in the pre-employment process.

If you don’t get the job, you should look for other alternatives. Although felons don’t have that many options (especially if you’ve committed several violations), you shouldn’t be discouraged, even if the company conducts a background check. Different companies care more about your employment history than your past.

Keynote Takeaways

There are many delivery companies such as Uber, Postmates, Lyft, and more. However, not all offer the inclusive environment DoorDash does.

If you want to become a delivery person, you may worry about your past with some drug or any other violation on your record. However, you should keep in mind that the DoorDash background check is extensive, but you can still work for the company. Remember to contact DoorDash to check your status online on Checkr!