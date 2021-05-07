Delta 8 Gummies For Anxiety

Anxiety is a surprisingly common issue, and many people avoid delta 9 THC because of their anxiety-inducing effect. Luckily, you don’t have to worry about that with delta 8 gummies.

The truth is, most cannabis products may cause anxiety when taken in larger doses. Delta 8 THC does not have those problems. This isomer of THC offers all of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits that have popularized THC without any of the side effects, with milder psychoactivity. For many users, CBD and delta 9 THC represent two extremes. You’re either getting something underwhelming or overwhelming. Delta 8 THC is the middle ground we all need.

What, exactly, is delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid related to delta 9 THC. The two are isomers, which is to say they have the exact same number and type of atoms at the molecular level. They only differ in terms of molecular structure, and even then, not by much. While delta 9 THC has a double bond on the 9th carbon atom in the molecular chain, delta 8 THC has it on the 8th. See? Not by much! And yet such a small difference has led to delta 8 THC having only 60% of the psychoactive potency of delta 9 THC. It also has none of the side effects, such as anxiety, lethargy, and hallucinations.

Delta 8 THC occurs in very small amounts in nature, making up less than 0.01% of the hemp plant. It is mostly produced when you expose hemp to oxygen. Because of how rarefied delta 8 is hemp, manufacturers synthesize it from CBD, and then mix it with various terpenes to flavor it. The delta 8 is then packaged in different forms, including oils, tinctures, vape concentrates, sprays, and edibles like delta 8 gummies.

Delta 8 THC doesn’t quite get you high. One would say it gives a bit of a buzz, since it is only about 60% as potent as delta 9 THC. It also gives more of a body high than a head high. This means you’ll feel relaxed, but still have full control of your mental faculties.

How does delta 8 relieve anxiety?

Delta 8 THC interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, or ECS. This is the system in the body responsible for regulating many different functions to maintain balance, or homeostasis. It consists of chemicals called endocannabinoids, cannabinoid receptors, and enzymes. Endocannabinoids are cannabinoids manufactured naturally in the body. Put another way, the cannabinoids we get from plants like hemp are cannabinoids manufactured outside of the body. That’s why chemicals like CBD and delta 8 can activate cannabinoids receptors in the ECS – they mimic endocannabinoids and bind with these receptors.

Some of the functions the ECS regulates include appetite, digestion, memory, learning, sleep mood, inflammation, pain, fear, and anxiety. Delta 8 binds to the CB1 receptor, which is responsible for regulating our fear and anxiety responses, and activates it, causing anxiety to decrease in the body. This is important, as CB1 receptors induce anxiety when blocked. It is when they are activated that they reduce anxiety. As such, there are compounds that block (antagonists) and activate (agonists) these receptors. Delta 8 THC is an agonist.

How do you use delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC comes in many forms, including oils, tinctures, and edibles such as delta 8 gummies. One of the best advantages of gummies is that they lend themselves well to microdosing, which is the application of small amounts of delta 8 so as to get used to it. Gummies are also very discreet, making it easy to carry them around all day. They also have longer lasting effects, which can go on for hours, allowing you to maintain a state of relaxation throughout the working day with just a small amount of delta 8.

Conclusion

As you can see, delta 8 gummies have a lot to offer, thanks to the proven anti-anxiety properties of delta 8. Try them today and watch your anxiety melt away!