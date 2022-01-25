Can You Pass a Drug Test with Creatine? (Tips you can Implement)

Taking creatine is maybe one of the most popular ways to pass a drug test. While this strategy is effective, it seems that most individuals are confused about how it works and end up doing things incorrectly.

The most widely held belief is that taking numerous creatine pills can help disguise or minimize the number of THC metabolites in urine samples. That, however, is not the case. Taking creatine can only help you hide the fact that your sample was diluted and pass an adulteration test.

Does Creatine Really Work?

There’s more to passing a drug test than just drinking a lot of water or taking a lot of creatine. It’s the perfect and accurate mix of the two that produces desired results with no issues.

Taking pills doesn’t make much of a difference if you already have enough creatine in your body. If you need to disguise drug metabolites, drink a lot of water, consume creatine, and urinate frequently.

Dangers of Using Creatine

Creatine is present all over the body, with 95 percent of it being stored in the muscles.

It can be found in fish and meat, as well as being created naturally in the body from amino acids.

However, your diet and natural creatine levels usually do not allow you to get the most out of your muscle stores of this chemical.

The creatine stored in your muscles helps yousupply more energy during high-intensity workouts. Thus, creatine improves workout performance mostly because of this.

Although your body produces creatine naturally, taking additional supplements appears to be safe. Keep in mind, however, that nutritional supplements are not regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Store-bought creatine supplements may differ in terms of creatine supplement quantity, quality, and other substances. There are no safety or purity requirements in place.

Furthermore, some people believe that creatine might cause compartment syndrome, a disorder that happens when too much pressure builds up inside an enclosed place, such as the muscles of your arms or legs.

The myth originated because a blood marker, called creatine kinase, rises when you take creatine supplements.This modest rise, however, is not the same as the high levels of creatine kinase associated with rhabdomyolysis. Surprisingly, some doctors also believe that creatine can help prevent this illness.

Creatine Side Effects

The following are some of the suggested creatine side effects, depending on who you ask:

Kidney damage

Kidney stones

Weight gain

Liver damage

Bloating

Dehydration

Rhabdomyolysis

Digestive problems

Muscle cramps

Compartment syndrome

In contrast, other people believe that using creatine supplements raises the risk of rhabdomyolysis, a disorder in which muscle breaks down and proteins flow into the bloodstream. However, there is no evidence to back up this claim.

Individuals also incorrectly believe that creatine is an anabolic steroid, that it should only be used by bodybuilders or athletes, and that it is improper for women or teenagers.

Vital Facts About Creatine

Despite the unfavorable reputation, the International Society of Sports Nutrition considers creatine to be one of the most helpful sports supplements available.

Creatine is also one of the safest supplements on the market, according to leading researchers who have examined it for decades.

After taking creatine supplements for 21 months, one study looked at 52 health markers. It discovered no negative consequences.

Creatine is also used to treat a variety of ailments and health issues, such as neuromuscular concussions, disorders, diabetes, and muscle loss.

Therefore, before using creatine, consult your healthcare professional if you have any kidney problems. Taking the supplement could aggravate your kidneys, and many drugs have the potential to harm them.

If you’re taking any medications, talk to your doctor first; a combination of creatine supplements and medications could also harm these organs.

Which Type of Tests and Drugs Will Creatine Help With?

Creatine can be used to help pass drug tests as well as alcohol tests. Examples of drug tests include;urine testing, oral fluid testing, synthetics testing, hair testing, and expanded opioid testing.

Urine testing is the only type of drug screening that you can use creatine to pass.

Urine Testing

This is the most frequent type of drug and alcohol testing.

You simply urinate into a cup; thereafter, labs evaluate the color, gravity, temperature, electrolytes, and pH levels of your urine in addition to checking for the presence of drugs. These aspects are considered to prevent manipulation with the sample.

Currently, urinalysis is the only federally mandated testing method that has been approved. It’s also the least invasive and legally permitted method of drug testing at work.

Marijuana, amphetamines, cocaine, methamphetamines, opiates, PCP, and other drugs are all examined in a routine urine drug test.

The drug test may be judged inconclusive in rare cases if your urine sample contains an inadequate amount of a substance or if something abnormal is discovered, and you will be asked to take it again.

If anythingstrange is found in your system, such as bleach or any other common substance that shouldn’t be there, you can fail the drug test instantly.

Keep in mind that everyone is different, and various factors play a role in a drug test. The test can also be influenced by your diet, weight, and metabolism.

How to Use Creatine to Pass a Drug Test

As previously stated, one of the factors that are evaluated during a drug test is the level of creatinine in your urine. What does this show to the lab technician?

It helps them figure out whether you tried to tamper with the test results by drinking a lot of water. Hence, knowing the quantity of creatinine in your urine is advised before trying to dilute it by drinking a lot of water.

As for humans, there are no defined creatinine levels. What defines a normal creatinine level in individual A may differ from what forms a normal creatinine level in individual B. The muscular mass is usually what determines this difference.

It is logical to assume that if individual A has greater muscle than individual B, they have more creatine, which translates to higher creatinine molecules upon metabolism.

Drinking a lot of water lowers creatinine levels in the urine; therefore, someone with 50ng/ml can’t drink as much water as someone with 370ng/ml before a drug screening.

If your creatinine level is less than 20ng/ml during the drug test, it raises the possibility that you tried to disguise the THC in your urine by drinking a lot of liquid before the test.

To pass a urine drug test while employing this dilution approach, you must find a precise balance between diluting your THC metabolites below a detectable level while maintaining a creatinine level of at least 20ng/ml.

This is why it’s crucial to take creatine when attempting to pass a drug test by diluting your urine.

Conclusion

Yes, creatine can help you pass a drug test. However, it does not work in the way that various internet sources suggest.

The majority of people who have cheated the test this way believe that taking many pills of creatine masks the urine metabolites. This is completely incorrect.

You need to take creatine a few hours before the test so that you can dilute your urine several times without affecting the usual creatinine levels.