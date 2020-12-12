Crafty+ Vaporizer

Storz & Bickel, makers of the legendary Volcano vaporizer, have gained a solid reputation as very good manufacturers of vaporizers and vape devices. Reminiscent of practical German engineering, these manufacturers are the brain behind some of the industry’s most exceptionally crafted devices, all of which are designed and produced in their state of the art facility in Germany.

Most Storz & Bickel vaporizers have made it to the top of the list amongst vaporizers in their class and the Crafty+ is no exception.

An upgrade from the Crafty, the Crafty+ solves some of the challenges experienced with the first Crafty and brings an even smoother, better and longer lasting experience to the table. The Crafty+ sports a much better battery life and an improved visual redesign amongst its many upgrades.

We will be taking a quick review of some of the outstanding qualities of the new Crafty+ with a view to helping you determine if this is the best dry herb vaporizer for you.

Physical Features

There isn’t anything feature so different from the first Crafty however, the new Crafty+ sports a much better ergonomics and some uptake redesign that gives it a more fun and sleek look. Despite carrying new, much larger batteries, the Crafty+ still retains its compact look and weighs just about the same as its predecessor.

The super-durable PEEK plastic body is about as rugged as you can get for a portable herb vape but the device comes with an armor case, and a few less accessories than its predecessor.

In the old Crafty, you had all the accessories plus some extras, an herb grinder, loading tool, and cleaning brush included in the package. However, that’s not the case in the new Crafty+. The manufacturers Storz & Bickel thought it wise to exclude some accessories, including only a few and this hasn’t gone down well with most customers; many have given it a negative rating it for just this reason.

Enough of the losses.

What the Crafty+ loses in accessories, it gains in other funky perks. Take the dosing capsule for instance. This small accessory allows you to pack and reload at will and is great for those going on long trips. The battery life is also something to brag about. While the first Crafty was only able to give about five sessions per charge, the Crafty+ is able to hit eight long drag sessions on a single charge. And even better, the output consistency is surreal; this is made possible by the intelligent 3 temperature mode that ensures that a desired temperature is maintained at all times.

Functional Feature

There is not a single doubt here; the Crafty+ is a solid device and one of the best portable dry herb vapes on the market. If you’re someone who’s constantly out on the go, choosing the Crafty+ would be a smart choice.

Below are some of the functional features that set it apart from the rest.

Longer lasting Battery: The Crafty+ makes an upgrade from its predecessor with a stronger, much longer lasting battery. Funny, this did not affect the size, shape or weight of the device as the Crafty+ still retains its sporty and compact frame with an even decent weight. Three Temperature Modes: This allows you to get your hit just the way you want it. You can pick from a range of low to high temperature modes, depending on your preference. Legacy Reliability: The Crafty+ retains the legacy reliability feature of its named brand. The device is ergonomically superior and very reliable under any condition. There is no scare of breakable parts. The rugged casing makes it the perfect companion for a day out in the wild.

Accessories

In the box, you’ll find the Crafty+ and the following accessories. A downgrade from the former (one of the major downsides of this device).

A Micro USB charger

Spare o-rings

Spare screens

2 concentrate pads

A dosing capsule

A quick start guide and safety instructions

Pros

There are many reasons to consider the Crafty+. This device makes the list for some of the best herb vapes with convection heating. Here are some of the reasons why you should pick the Crafty+;

Longer lasting battery

Compact size and weight

Rugged casing

Improved temperature modes for a more refined experience

Faster charging time

Smart dosing capsule system.

Cons

The accessories are limited

No removable batteries.

No USB type C charging. Most modern vapes have transitioned to this type of charging. It is faster and more reliable.

A little too pricey for its features

Should You Buy the Crafty+?

Hell Yes! If what you are looking for is a dry herb vape that goes the length under any condition. One of the key advantages of the Crafty+ plus and indeed the Crafty range is their rugged nature and functional reliability. There are no breakable parts and with an improved battery life on the Crafty+, you can go wherever and whenever without missing a single hit.