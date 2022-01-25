Does Certo Help You Pass a Drug Test? (What You Need to Know)

If you feel that you can’t pass a drug test without detoxification, you may turn to pectin products like Certo. Today, you learn if it works, the science behind it, and how to use it to pass a drug test. That way, you’re prepared for your drug test and have a good chance of passing.

Does Certo Work? Certo is a type of fruit pectin used for jams and jellies. It’s a binder ingredient for baking and cooking, as well. Many people have had success using Certo to pass a drug test. However, the results aren’t typical.

The Science – The Logic of Why People Think Certo Works

Pectin is a soluble fiber, and fiber helps your body eliminate waste. However, Certo ramps up that functionality uniquely. As a cooking ingredient, it binds to whatever water is available to create a gel-like substance.

When you consume it, Certo binds with the water in the intestines and stomach, grabbing hold of any excess waste in the body.

This relates to detoxing from marijuana or THC. Drug metabolites typically leave your body through urine, and that’s a standard method used for drug testing. The goal of the Certo detox process is to beat the urinalysis.

Once the body has used or processed the THC, those remaining metabolites are stored in the fat cells of the body. As your body burns fat, those metabolites get released into the bloodstream and finally excreted through the urine.

What Certo does is put a hold on that process.

How It Works

The high fiber content of Certo helps to speed up elimination and bulk up your stools. However, it also features a high carbohydrate content to give you an insulin boost.

That insulin spike causes your body to store excess calories instead of using them for energy. It only works for a brief time, but the fat-soluble toxins can’t be released.

Your body is on a pause from the fat-burning process, and that’s when the Certo method starts acting. It works with the solubility of the drug’s metabolites that often become water-soluble when mixed with the bile in the liver.

However, the Certo binds to the bile, causing water solubility to decrease. Instead, Certo soaks up whatever liquid it finds in the intestines.

Any toxins are quickly removed through the feces and urine. The theory here is that, when the system is cleansed, there are no more metabolites left in the urine. However, there’s an issue.

Why Is It Hard to Use Certo for a Drug Test?

There’s a very small window for that temporary pause where the fat cell metabolizes. Since there could be a lot of THC or metabolites still in the body when you learn of your test date, it’s important to use Certo for some time.

Most forums claim that there’s a three-hour window, which is the maximum time where you can take a drug test after using the Certo method. However, you must make sure that all the metabolites are removed from the body. One session might not be enough, depending on how many drugs you used.

The Misconceptions

Most people incorrectly believe that Certo traps the toxins by coating the stomach and intestines. However, it works like any other fiber, letting your body absorb the toxins and expel them as waste.

Others feel that they can use Metamucil or other fiber products, but they don’t work the same way. Certo forms into a gel to absorb more liquid than any other option.

Theoretically, it’s a great option to help you pass your urine drug test. However, most people don’t realize there could be other factors involved. For example, some people have slower metabolisms, so their bodies take longer to remove the metabolites.

How to Use Certo to Pass a Drug Test

It’s quite easy to use Certo to pass a drug test, but you must make sure you’ve got the ingredients necessary. Also, it’s only designed to work for marijuana and THC. Trying to pass a hard substance drug test with Certo might not work as you imagine.

Here are the steps:

Stop using all drugs as soon as you know you’ve got to take a drug test. Consider any non-traditional substances that the lab might test for, such as ADHD stimulants, nicotine, Kratom, prescribed opioids, and benzodiazepines prescribed for anxiety. Don’t eat anything with poppy seeds, either. Buy two boxes of Certo, which can be found at any grocery store or online. Buy two Gatorade bottles of any flavor, 32 ounces or more. Add one pack of the Certo product into the Gatorade. Drink it at bedtime the day before you have the drug test. Make sure to down it all. Be ready to use the bathroom, and go to sleep. Four hours before the drug test, put a packet of Certo into your Gatorade, drinking it down quickly. Make sure you’re in a location where you have access to a restroom. Three hours before your test, drink about 32 ounces of water. You may save the Gatorade bottle and fill it for a measurement. As you near the time for the test (one to two hours), mix one packet of Certo with 5 grams of creatine and 32 ounces of Gatorade. Take a Vitamin B2 tablet with a multivitamin, and drink another 32 ounces of water right before testing.

It’s also best to stay hydrated throughout the process and beforehand. Sometimes, having so much fiber without enough water leads to constipation, defeating the purpose of the detox system.

Do You Have to Stop Using Drugs?

Some people claim that they’ve used recreational drugs up until 24 hours before the drug test was scheduled with good results. Because Certo absorbs the toxins so well, they leave the body more easily. Plus, it soaks up fluids in the intestines, causing a toxin release through solids.

If you wait until 24 hours before your test, you’re still soaking up and removing most of the toxins. It’s better to drink up to a gallon of water before your test, though. That way, you’re moving the waste through the body and can expel it beforehand.

It’s best to use the steps above, quitting recreational drug use as soon as possible.

Dangers of Using Certo

While Certo and other fruit pectin products aren’t dangerous necessarily, they could cause you to have diarrhea. It’s unpleasant, and you could suffer the pain and discomfort of being dehydrated. Severe dehydration could cause severe symptoms, such as headaches or cramps.

Some users drank way too much water all at once. This can lead to brain hemorrhages because your body can’t process all the water and the Certo simultaneously.

Legality isn’t a danger or concern because Certo isn’t marketed as a detox product. You can purchase it legally in all US states. However, you may find that defrauding a drug test could be illegal, depending on the situation.

For example, if you try to cheat the drug test to get a government job or, to prove any court case, or to get out of jail sooner, this could be seen as illegal.

Pros and Cons of Using Certo

The benefits of Certo include:

Easy to buy

Easy to use

Inexpensive

Cleans out your intestines

Not harmful to the body

Provides fiber for your diet

The disadvantages include:

Diarrhea

Must buy B-vitamins and creatine to make it work

Must be combined in a dilution drink

Drinking too much or too fast may cause brain hemorrhage

Conclusion

Generally, Certo and other fruit pectin products work in theory. However, there are various factors to consider to determine if this method might be effective. These include your fitness level, size, age, body type, drug usage, and metabolism.

There’s no scientific evidence backing up the claims. However, using Certo with B-vitamins, creatine, and water can help you pass a drug test. If possible, consider purchasing an at-home drug test and use this system to see if it works for you.

