CBN – An Effective, Expensive and Hard to Find Sleep Aid

Known as the “sleepy cannabinoid,” Cannabinol (CBN) is emerging as a great alternative to prescription and over the counter sleeping aids. CBN’s sedative properties are believed to be stronger than many prescription sleeping pills. So, what is CBN, and how can you get your hands on some?

What is CBN?

Simply put, Cannabinol is one of roughly 100 known cannabinoids found in cannabis, alongside Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

While it isn’t as well-known as CBD or THC, it is on the rise, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, with more and more people using Cannabinol to help with their sleeping troubles.

Like CBD products, CBN is usually taken as an oil or tincture, but it is also available in tablet form.

What Are People Using CBN For?

CBN is best known for its very potent sedative properties, making it useful in the treatment of sleep-related ailments, such as insomnia. However, it has various other properties that potentially make it useful in the treatment of several other conditions.

For example, some studies suggest Cannabinol can be taken to reduce or help manage seizures, and help people suffering from anxiety disorders feel less on the edge and nervous.

It is also believed to have anti-inflammatory properties, which can make it a good, natural way to treat some conditions which result in inflammation.

Additionally, CBN is being explored as a possibly useful drug in the fight against cancer.

Where Can I Buy CBN?

Due to its impressive array of useful medicinal applications, there is a growing demand for CBN products, including CBN oils and creams. However, the market for such products is far less established than the market for CBD products, so there are very few established manufacturers and suppliers to choose from.

Having said that, it is still possible to order CBN online so long as Cannabinol is legal where you live. Keep in mind that, at the moment, CBN is only legal in a handful of countries – and it’s outlawed in many countries, even where CBD is legal.

In most cases, this is because CBN is potentially psychoactive (high inducing), while CBD products are not. Some studies have indicated that Cannabidiol has anti-psychoactive properties, so taking it with CBN can counteract and offset any possible psychoactive properties.

When you’re ready to try it out, look for CBN reviews from third parties who have tried and tested the product, so you know exactly what you’re getting beforehand. This is very important when it comes to such products, as there are many low-quality CBD and CBN oils on the market.

How Much Does CBN Cost?

People often compare the price of CBN to the price of CBD. The price of a CBN oil sleep aid can be surprisingly high when that comparison is made. Here’s why…

It is far more expensive to produce CBN than it’s more popular cousin, CBD. A kilo of extracted CBD currently costs somewhere in the range of $2500 to $3500 but just a few years ago, the cost was 10x that amount. The reduction in cost is primarily a result of improved extraction and manufacturing processes.

The current price of a kilo of CBN, on the other hand, ranges from $30,000 to $50,000. The price is trending down as the extraction becomes more efficient and demand grows.

A Quick Summary