CBD Oil In Australia: 6 Things You Should Know

CBD oil has become increasingly popular in Australia. Many people are using it as a natural remedy for anxiety and other conditions, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about CBD oil and its effects on the body.

That’s why we’ve broken down what you need to know from the science behind it, and how to use it safely. Read on.

1. Is CBD Oil Legal?

Legally, CBD oil Australia is available only by doctor’s prescription. The proven CBD products are tested for their quality and safety. The legal parameters surrounding cannabis oil in Australia have been changing rapidly over the past few years. The laws have become more lenient, and there are now many more options for Australians who wish to try CBD oil for their conditions.

CBD oil is legal in all states and territories as long as it contains less than 0.2% of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) – the psychoactive molecule found in cannabis plants. Medical marijuana laws vary from state to state, with Victoria being the most recent jurisdiction to allow growing at home. The Northern Territory also permits medical cannabis cultivation but requires special permission from the government to do so.

Growing at home is not permitted by law in New South Wales or Queensland because they have strict laws prohibiting the possession of any amount of THC. However, some people are allowed to apply for a license that allows them to possess or cultivate a small amount of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

While not changing as rapidly as other countries, Australia has not been so far behind in evolving its legislation to accommodate the use of CBD.

2. Who Can I Purchase CBD Oil From?

CBD oil is available for purchase from several different sources. It can be purchased online, through health food stores and select chemists’ shops. The purchased quality product purchased depends on the type of CBD oil you’re buying and how it’s being made.

CBD oil extracted from hemp is legal to purchase and consume in Australia. However, CBD oil extracted from medical cannabis is currently only legal for people with certain medical conditions or intractable epilepsy in some Australian states and territories (these include NSW, ACT, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, and South Australia). It’s also legal for use by children suffering from a severe form of epilepsy (Dravet syndrome) or severe drug-resistant epilepsy who do not respond to traditional treatment.

3. How much does CBD oil cost in Australia?

The price of CBD oil depends on the brand, its concentration, and how much you buy at once. A bottle of 500mg CBD oil with a 10% concentration usually costs around USD$50-USD$100. If you want to buy a larger amount of this product, the price will be higher per milliliter (ml). For example, if you buy 1 liter of such oil, then it will cost around USD$500-USD$1000, depending on the brand.

4. What Is CBD Oil Used For?

CBD oil can be used to treat a variety of medical conditions. Some people say it helps them relax, relieves pain, and eases anxiety. Others say it can help control seizures, decrease inflammation and improve sleep quality.

It’s not yet certain exactly how CBD works in the body or what it does exactly, but there are some theories:

It may act on receptors in your brain called cannabinoid receptors (CB1), which regulate mood, memory, and pain perception, among other things. These receptors appear to be also involved in regulating inflammation – which may be why some people experience pain relief when they take CBD.

CBD also seems to interact with serotonin receptors in your brain; these regulate mood and appetite, which might explain why some people feel calmer when they take CBD.

5. How Much CBD Oil Do You Need For An Effective Dosage?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. The amount of CBD oil needed depends on your weight, height, and physical condition. It also depends on how much THC is present in your CBD oil, and any other medications you might be taking.

The best way to ensure that your dosage is right for you is to start small and gradually increase it over time until you reach your desired level of relief. If you’re unsure how much CBD oil to take, start with a small amount (such as ½ dropper) and gradually increase the amount until you feel comfortable with the results. If possible, consult a healthcare professional before starting treatment with CBD oil or any other natural remedy or supplement.

6. Are There Different Types Of CBD Oil?

There are different types of CBD oil, and they can be hard to tell apart if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Here’s a quick guide to the most common types of CBD oil:

Full spectrum CBD oil: Full spectrum CBD is made by extracting all the compounds from hemp plants including terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids (the antioxidants found in plants). This type of product contains all the compounds found in cannabis plants in their natural state, including THC, which is why it’s not legal in Australia at the moment.

Pharmaceutical grade CBD isolate: Pharmaceutical grade isolate is produced using supercritical CO₂ extraction technology. This process removes all other compounds from raw hemp extract except for CBD itself. The resulting product contains no traceable levels of THC or other cannabinoids. However, it may still contain traces of chlorophyll and terpenes if they were present in the original plant material used to produce it.

Conclusion

The good news is that CBD oil is a safe alternative to other potentially dangerous drugs. It may not be for everyone (especially if you’re looking for something that will give you a high or get rid of your pain), but plenty of people swear by its effectiveness.