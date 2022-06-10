CBD oil for elderly people: Eight benefits you should know

With newer diseases appearing every now and then, the use of natural products for treatment is higher than ever before. Many individuals prefer to use herbal products rather than allopathic medications. After observing these trends, researchers worldwide are trying to find natural substances that can medically benefit the population.

Nowadays, Cannabis sativa, commonly known as hemp or pot, is the focus of many researchers. Cannabis is an herbaceous plant that contains numerous bioactive substances. Researchers have found up to 750 bioactive substances in cannabis. However, out of these 750 substances, cannabinoids hold particular importance.

Cannabinoids are substances that act upon the cannabinoid receptors within the body. These receptors belong to the endocannabinoid system and are extensively present in the nervous system, the cardiovascular system, and skeletal muscles. By binding to receptors, cannabinoids affect the homeostasis of the body. Cannabidiol (CBD) and THC are of particular importance in cannabinoids. Cannabidiol acts upon the body without causing intoxication. Therefore, it is available in pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, particularly CBD oil. However, THC is addictive and produces psychotropic effects, due to which FDA restricts its use in medications. However, CBD tinctures with no THC are widely available now in various flavors. When purchasing products related to CBD Pigeon Forge or places surrounded by nature can be reliable. There is a greater chance that you might get purely organic CB products as compared to stores in the city.

Cannabidiol use in the elderly is also increasing day by day. Numerous physicians prescribe it, and various OTC oils are available. Therefore, it is necessary to know the benefits of CBD.

Here are eight benefits of CBD oil.

Provides Analgesia:

Pain is a common complaint among the elderly and is prevalent up to 25-80%. This pain may be acute or chronic and indicates an underlying disease.

CBD oil shows promising results in pain management in the elderly. CBD oil can lessen the pain resulting from neuropathies, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and cancer.

Anxiety Reduction:

Around 10-20% of the elderly suffer from anxiety disorders. The most common of these is a generalized anxiety disorder. The elderly with generalized anxiety disorders are disoriented, agitated, and anxious. Moreover, they may not be able to eat or sleep well. Similarly, social anxiety disorders are also common among the elderly. They feel panic, muscle tension, and difficulty breathing when encountering social situations.

CBD oil can help the elderly with anxiety disorder as it calms the mind and body. It can increase the quality of life and reduce stress.

Improvement in sleep:

As a person ages, their sleep patterns start to become disturbed. It becomes difficult for them to fall asleep, stay asleep, and get a good night’s sleep. Their sleep quality reduces, and they tend to feel excessive daytime sleepiness and lethargy. In addition, with their advancing stage, the chances of various sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and restless leg syndrome also increase.

Sleep deprivation is terrible for the body and the brain; therefore, treatment is necessary. CBD oil is effective in treating sleep deprivation. It improves deep sleep, increases sleep duration, and relaxes the body. Resultantly, sleep patterns improve, and the patient feels energized during the day.

Boosts Immunity:

With age, our immune system changes and becomes weak. Our immune cells reduce in number, and their activity diminishes. In addition, the chances of the immune system attacking our body cells increase. The body’s defense against foreign substances weakens, and we become prone to various illnesses.

Therefore, strengthening the immune system of the elderly is important. CBD oil, due to its effect on the endocannabinoid system, aids in the proper functioning of the immune system. It helps regulate the functions so that suppression and stimulation of immune response are balanced. Thus, it is beneficial for immunocompromised and autoimmune patients.

Treats seizures:

Epilepsy is a common disorder in the elderly. The causes of epilepsy in the elderly can be tumors, dementia, stroke, or previous history of epilepsy.

FDA has approved CBD oil for the treatment of seizures. CBD oil prevents convulsions, lessens the frequency of seizures, and reduces the adverse effects of anti-epileptic medications. Studies show that CBD oil reduces seizures by 44% and is effective for Dravet Syndrome plus Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Has anti-inflammatory effects:

Rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and multiple sclerosis cause severe inflammation and pain within the body, which results in poor sleep, anxiety, and poor quality of life.

The elderly with such conditions can considerably benefit from CBD oil. CBD oil relieves bone or joint pain by reducing inflammation. It does so by inhibiting inflammatory substances within the body and reducing the body’s inflammatory response. Moreover, CBD oil alleviates anxiety and improves sleep for such patients. Therefore, its use for treating inflammatory disorders alongside allopathic medications is very promising.

Neuroprotective:

Neurodegenerative disorders affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. They disturb the usual release or storage of neurotransmitters, thus affecting the brain. Neurodegenerative disorders are common in the elderly, with a prevalence rate of 80%. Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and Multiple Sclerosis are a few neurodegenerative disorders found in the elderly.

Recent studies suggest that CBD oil can improve the medical condition of such patients. CBD oil provides neuroprotective effects when it binds to CB1 receptors in the brain. This binding reduces neuronal death, enhances dopaminergic transmission, and stabilizes neuronal pathways. Therefore, it aids in symptom management and improves survival.

Alleviates cancer symptoms:

Cancer is a plethora of problems as it destroys the body in and out. It causes pain, stress, cell death, and other numerous issues. In addition, anti-cancer medications have countless adverse effects that further worsen the condition.

Around 27% of cancer cases occur in the elderly. In addition, the number of deaths due to cancer is also high among the elderly. Therefore, there is a need for proper intervention. CBD oil can be beneficial for cancer patients. It can help reduce pain, which can prevent the use of morphine or other opioids that can cause addiction. Similarly, studies suggest CBD can reduce cell proliferation, thus preventing tumor growth. Moreover, CBD oil may relieve nausea and vomiting common with cancer treatment.

Conclusion:

The roots, leaves, and steam of Cannabis plants hold numerous substances beneficial to humankind. The extracts of the cannabis plant can provide new approaches to the treatment of previous medical problems. CBD oil is one such extract. It has several benefits and is of use for the elderly. However, one must use it cautiously after consultation with physicians.