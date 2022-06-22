CBD for Pets: Your All Questions Answered

There is no doubt that CBD has become one of the biggest phenomena in the care and wellness world. From Reddit communities to public gatherings, people can’t get enough of talking about it. But now, CBD has come out of the realm of the human world and entered the pet’s world as well. Yes, now you can find CBD treats for cats in your next-door departmental store.

But is CBD safe for your buddies? Despite the growing popularity of CBD for pets, many pet owners are stuck on such questions. Obviously, we all want our furry companions to be healthy and happy. So, it is understandable if you are conscious of the impact of CBD on your pets. That’s why we have come up with answers to your most common CBD questions.

What is CBD?

CBD, also cannabidiol, is a therapeutic compound found in the cannabis plant. It is one of the many compounds found in the cannabis plant, along with 60 cannabinoid compounds and 400 chemical entities.

Is CBD legal for pets?

Yes, CBD has become legal Federally after the 2018 Farm Bill, and it is easily available everywhere in different forms. But only those CBD products that contain THC of less than 0.3% are legal because they don’t cause high feelings. However, our furry friends react differently to THC, and even a small amount of THC can make them high or impact their health. So, buying CBD treats with zero THC for your pets is better.

How does CBD work for pets?

Humans, cats, dogs, and many other animals have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) that regulates various body processes that enhance wellness, like sleep, appetite, immunity, mood, memory, stress, metabolism, and digestion. CBD reacts with the endocannabinoid system to improve health; it doesn’t react with CB1 or CB2 receptors.

Although there isn’t much research and information on how CBD reacts with ECS, it is found that it can help relieve pain, nausea, inflammation, sleep disorders, and other conditions associated with ECS.

Which CBD consumption method is best for pets?

You can feed your pets CBD in the form of oil, treats, tinctures, and in many other forms. Every method has its own pros and cons; for example, you can add CBD oil to the food, but it takes time to show results, and your pet also might not like its taste. Tinctures show results quickly, but putting tinctures under their tongue is difficult. But two methods always work: rub CBD oil on the gums or paws of your cuddly baby, and it will show results quickly.

What to consider while buying CBD products for pets?

Not all CBD products are the same, so you should buy products very carefully. Only purchase products from vendors having a certificate of analysis from a third-party laboratory that shows the amount of THC and CBD and the quality of the product. Moreover, check the label carefully and see all the mentioned ingredients. It is better if you buy a full-spectrum CBD product to enhance the benefits of consuming CBD. Also, consult a veterinarian and keep him informed if you see any behavioral change after introducing CBD.

Can CBD overdose harm pets?

There is no evidence of CBD overdose in humans. CBD doesn’t cause high feelings in pets and humans, so there are no chances of toxification in your pets. But in some cases, CBD overdose might cause lethargy, nausea, sleepiness, or vomiting. So, the best way is to start with small doses while keeping your pet under check. Your pet’s behavior can better tell how much dose is enough to give.

Conclusion

Who can relax our stressed minds better than a cuddly cat or dog? Our pets are our source of happiness and peace. So, taking care of their health and wellness is our priority. It is good to be concerned about what you feed them and how it will impact their well-being. So, now you know what CBD is and how it would affect your pet. If you feel your furry friend is having problems while sleeping, has pain, or feels depressed, CBD might be the answer you were looking for. Try it – it might do wonders!