CBD Creams: How Do They Actually Work?

A lot of people are now using CBD-infused products as pain relievers. Cannabidiol has become somewhat of a household name seeing as CBD products seem to be almost everywhere you turn. Its ubiquitous nature is not by chance either. It’s well known for its ability to treat depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and inflammation.

Cannabidiol serums, lotions, salves, and sprays are the latest trend in skincare. They are applied to the skin over a problem area experiencing pain or discomfort.

But because of its impressive ability to penetrate the skin, a lot of people prefer CBD creams and have provided testimonies in favor of topical CBD products. Despite this, their efficacy has often been subject to question.

To understand CBD creams further, we’ll have to take a deep look at how they work. But first, let’s break down the product.

What Are CBD Creams?

CBD creams are simply a cream or lotion infused with cannabidiol extracts. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a cannabinoid present in the cannabis plant. A lot of companies are trying to find innovative ways of how they can make the best CBD cream.

As for now, the best method of extraction is through CO2 extraction, an effective process where pressurized carbon dioxide is used to extract phytochemicals from a plant.

The CBD extract is then mixed with different essentials oils such as coconut, olive, or jojoba oil. A strong misconception that people have regarding CBD creams is that applying the product will make them high. However, this is completely untrue.

Whereas CBD is not a psychoactive compound, the other cannabinoid found in cannabis plants, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the psychoactive compound responsible for altering a person’s state of mind.

How CBD Creams Work

CBD creams work to reduce or regulate pain by decreasing your body’s inflammatory response, increasing the endocannabinoids in your body, and desensitizing pain receptors.

We all have endocannabinoids in our bodies that work to maintain homeostasis by detecting certain stimuli such as hunger and pain. Cannabidiol helps relieve pain by elevating the performance levels of pain-reliving endocannabinoids.

Another way that CBD creams help in pain relief involves the damage your body might endure as a result of rigorous physical activities such as working out. Exercising creates micro-tears in your muscles hence why people feel sore after intense training.

Your immune cells will release inflammatory mediators to repair the damaged tissue once they detect damage. However, cannabidiol has the ability to block the release of several pro-inflammatory signals thus helping to reduce pain without interfering with the healing process.

CBD also makes receptors called TrpV1 hyperactive for a long time. These receptors are responsible for regulating body temperature and when activated, they produce heat thus desensitizing pain-sensing nerve endings by making them hot.

In Summary

Pain creams on the market are made from questionable chemicals and people are leaning towards more natural solutions such as CBD cream. Even so, some people still hold their doubts.

However, there’s little to argue in concluding that the efficiency of CBD creams depends on the quality of the product and how consistently the user applies the product. If you find the abilities of CBD creams intriguing, hopefully, the insight provided above will give you enough motivation to actually try it out.