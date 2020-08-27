Cannabis Jobs Peaked On Google In August 2020

The marijuana industry is being sought out for jobs at an all time high on Google during COVID-19. The proof can be seen using the free Google trends tool which shows on August 9th of this year, the search for cannabis jobs peaked at an all time high for the year. States that have legalized marijuana for recreational use have the highest search demand. Oregon is at the very top with the number one demand for marijuana jobs. Interesting enough, Oklahoma is the second state with the highest search demand for weed jobs. The state of Oklahoma has only Medical marijuana legalized.

The third state with the highest searches for pot jobs is Colorado. Nevada cannabis laws have made Las Vegas a popular location for marijuana jobs. Nevada is 4th on our list of the top states where people are searching for jobs in the cannabis industry. Number 5 on the list goes to the state of Maine where marijuana has been legalized for recreational use. At the moment Maine marijuana laws are friendly for both recreational and medical use, but they currently do not have any retailers or licensed adults for recreational use. However, in a month from now the state of Maine will begin issuing recreational licenses, and afterwards licenses for retailers.

Types of Marijuana Jobs

This industry is really dynamic in the types of jobs available for it. There are a lot of different types of jobs in the cannabis industry that include marketing, cultivation, web development, packaging, delivery, and much more. These marijuana jobs are paying competitive wages too. Especially where recreational cannabis is legalized. For instance in California where the minimum wage is currently $15.59 in San Francisco. A delivery driver job for marijuana averages a pay of $18-$25 on Indeed.com.

A lot of people who are self taught in marijuana cultivation during times it was illegal are now finding work legally in cannabis legalized states. I know someone personally who was hired by a licensed grower in a warehouse in California, he was paid $10,000 a month for his cultivation expertise. Of course, he was a grower with over a decade of experience and his harvest was always premium. There are many free high quality resources available for those who want to learn about cultivating marijuana.

Cultivating

There is a lot of money in new trendy cannabis strains that come to life by crossing two strains with each other. The proof can be seen with the Runtz strain that went viral across the world. For those who have no idea how to grow cannabis but want to learn, Google can be your best friend! Its important to understand the difference between female and male cannabis plants. The female marijuana plant will produce nugs that can be dried and later smoked. The male will allow for the creation of new strains by producing seeds with the female cannabis plant.

A quick search online for jobs in the marijuana industry will show plenty in legalized states. Now is a great time to find a new job in an emerging industry for those looking for something new!