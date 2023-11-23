Migraine, often more than just a bothersome headache, presents a debilitating condition that can significantly disrupt daily life. The impact extends beyond the physical pain, affecting the ability to work and engage in routine activities. While pharmaceutical interventions exist, ongoing research seeks improved treatment options and, potentially, a cure for this pervasive condition.

Cannabis: A Possible Solution

In the quest for effective migraine treatment, cannabis has emerged as a subject of growing interest. Commonly known as weed, cannabis encompasses products derived from the Cannabis sativa plant. Key components, such as cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), interact with the endocannabinoid system, offering a potential avenue for addressing the frequency and duration of migraines. This exploration delves into the intriguing possibility of cannabis as a beneficial treatment for migraines.

Rediscovering Tradition: Cannabis and Headaches

The link between cannabis and migraine is not a recent revelation. Cannabis has a historical footprint in alleviating severe headache-like pain, dating back to the second millennium B.C. Notably, from 1848 to 1948, cannabis held a prominent position in migraine treatment, endorsed by medical pioneers like William Osler and William Gowers. However, its trajectory took a turn with federal regulations in the 20th century, relegating cannabis to a Schedule 1 substance. Despite these challenges, the renewed interest fueled by state legalization has sparked a reevaluation of its therapeutic potential.

Can Weed Help Headaches

A comprehensive study in 2022 underscores the potential of medical cannabis in treating migraines. The evidence suggests that it may contribute to reducing the frequency, duration, and severity of migraines, along with alleviating common symptoms like nausea and vomiting. Central to this potential are cannabinoids like CBD and THC, which interact with the endocannabinoid system’s pain receptors in the central nervous system, including the brain. For individuals grappling with migraines, these interactions may offer relief from the associated pain.

Does CBD Help Migraines

A 2020 review emphasizes the role of cannabinoids, particularly CBD, in reducing inflammation and heightened pain sensation. By interacting with specific receptors, such as glycine receptor alpha 3, CBD may contribute to lowering pain perception. This mechanism aligns with the nature of migraines, where inflammation and heightened pain sensitivity play pivotal roles.

Promising Studies and Positive Outcomes

In the year 2016 there was a study which revealed a significant reduction in the frequency of migraine headaches, dropping from 10.4 to 4.6 headaches per month with medical cannabis use. Additionally, a 2020 study reported a notable reduction of over 47% in participants’ headache scores after smoking cannabis.

Additionally, an intriguing Canadian Journal of Neurological Science survey revealed that 34 percent of 200 Canadian headache clinic attendees incorporated edibles for migraines for both prevention and acute treatment, with a significant reduction in headache severity reported by 60 percent.

Addressing Chronic Pain and Opioid Use

Beyond migraines, chronic pain affects a substantial population. A 2016 study linked medical cannabis use to a decrease in opioid medication use, indicating an improvement in the quality of life for individuals with chronic pain. Notably, the weed for headache pain side effect profile appears to be more favorable than that of opioid medication, shedding light on its broader application in pain management.

Potential Risks and Side Effects

While cannabis presents potential benefits, it is not without risks. The psychoactive component THC, responsible for the “high” sensation, may lead to adverse effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, and blurred vision. The interaction with the liver cytochrome P450 (CYP-450) system, responsible for metabolizing THC and CBD, raises the potential for side effects when combined with other medications. Awareness of these risks is crucial for individuals considering cannabis as a migraine treatment.

Alternatives: A Holistic Approach



Does weed help relieve migraines? Yes it does. However, it is essential to acknowledge existing alternatives for migraine treatment. Traditional medical interventions, categorized into acute and chronic treatments, include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), triptans, antiemetics, ergot alkaloids, beta-blockers, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and calcium channel blockers. These options, directed by healthcare professionals, contribute to a comprehensive approach to managing migraines.

Do Migraines Qualify for Medical Marijuanas

In many states where medical marijuana is legal, migraines are considered a qualifying condition for obtaining a medical marijuana card. Individuals suffering from chronic migraines may find relief through the use of medical marijuana, as it has been shown to alleviate the severity and frequency of migraine attacks. Also, do remember to adhere to local laws and regulations when it comes to medical marijuana use.

Final Thoughts



Concluding—cannabis and migraines, indeed a potential power duo. While not a magical cure, there’s promising evidence. Consider cannabis as that friend who might make migraines less of a hassle. However, remember it’s not a one-size-fits-all fix. So, chat with your doc, stay informed on local laws, and explore all possible ways to keep your migraines in check. Here’s to hoping for smoother rides and headache-free days!