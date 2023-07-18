Cannabis can be separated into THC and CBD. THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, while CBD stands for cannabidiol.

THC is the element which creates an intoxicating “high”, which cannabis is known for. CBD contains the relaxing elements which doctors and patients are searching for.

THC cannot help you reduce your anxiety, but CBD can!

CBD For Generalized Anxiety

Since 2011, CBD has been used in studies to measure its effects in generalized anxiety. Generalized Anxiety Disorder, is a disorder where individuals are in a constant state of worry, which prevents them from concentrating.

In a particularly interesting study, the researchers used SPST tests using a placebo and CBD to see if they can reduce anxiety. SPST tests are Simulated Public Speaking Tests. They are commonly used to measure a person’s anxiety and research treatments.

In this test, the placebo group received an increased level of anxiety and discomfort, but those taking CBD doses had a significant reduction in anxiety.

This test was recreated in 2019, but the CBD doses increased in increments. There was a placebo group, a group on 150 milligrams, one on 300 milligrams and another on 600 milligrams of CBD.

The only group with a significant reduction in anxiety was the 300 milligram group. This showed that correct dosage was needed to create a reliable outcome.

CBD For Depression And Anxiety

Similar tests for depression and anxiety follow the same structure as the study mentioned above. However a 2020 study called “Cannabidiol prescription in clinical practice: an audit on the first 400 patients in New Zealand” took on a new approach.

This research paper looked at patients who were depressed and anxious due to medical pain. 397 patients were used in the experient. 253 of which received an increase in mental wellbeing of 13.6 points on the EQ-VAS scale.

The remaining 144 were non-cancer patients and their mental wellbeing increased by 23 points.

This test was to see if the dosages were helpful, and if they produced any side effects. No major adverse effects were reported.

CBD For Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

PTSD can affect a person in many ways. Anxiety is just one of the symptoms they can expect. Because of the complex nature of the disorder, a group of researchers sought to investigate CBD’s effects in this group.

In 2019, 11 patiences were studied. They asked the patients to consume CBD orally, or have CBD administered along with specialistic psychiatric care.

The results showed that CBD in both forms reduced PTSD symptoms. CBD and THC both help with the symptoms as the THC concentrate, while CBD can help the patient sleep.

The patients who received psychiatric care had the best results overall, but CBD had a clear effect on all candidates.

CBD Options

There is no guidance from the FDA yet, this means you should speak to your cannabis trained doctor for personal recommendations. There are different options to administer the medication, each with their own positives and drawbacks.

Through oils, you can drop CBD concentrate onto your tongue. Using gummy sweets, you can include fruit flavors with the distinct taste of cannabis. Through sprays, you can use a nozzle to enter the liquid into your month (this option is best for those with seizures).

More common approaches are capsules which can be taken like a pill, vapes which use CBD oil, and flowers which can be smoked. If you choose flowers, you can buy custom pre rolled cones, so crafting your joint is easier.

Lastly, you can also use creams and gels for localized treatment (this option is best for pain medication).

CBD Dosages

Based on the studies mentioned above, the following dosages can help with different anxiety disorders:

Seasonal Affective Disorder – 600 milligrams

General Anxiety Disorder – 300 milligrams

Insomnia – 50 milligrams

PTSD – 40 milligrams

Of course, this information is based on a general understanding of the research papers discussed. You should speak to a cannabis trained doctor to understand the best options for you individually.

Side Effects

There are no life treating side effects associated with THC or CBD, however you may experience weight gain, weight loss, drowsiness, and stomach pain.

If you already experience liver distress or take medication that affects your liver, you should consult your doctor before using CBD.

Final Thoughts

CBD has been proven to reduce anxiety both generally and in more complex forms such as PTSD. The amount of CBD you need will depend on the type of anxiety you have.

All methods of CBD can be useful, however depending on your anxiety type, you may find one option more beneficial than the other. For example, if your anxiety stems from pain, then using cream on the pained area may be the most helpful option.