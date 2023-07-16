The challenging and complex issue of addiction can affect any of us, be it directly or indirectly, and at any time. Treatment approaches are typically multi-faceted, involving therapy, medication, support groups, and holistic therapies, and multiple attempts at recovery are often necessary. This is due to the range of underlying causes of the problem of addiction- mental illness, pain, mood disorders, and withdrawals/cravings to name a few. Excitingly, research around the use of CBD in addiction treatment suggests it could be instrumental in supporting sufferers on their path to recovery.

How CBD’s Effects Align with Addiction Treatment Goals

Cannabidiol offers a non-psychoactive effect on the body’s endocannabinoid system, working to restore equilibrium to a wide range of physiological functions. This results in a stabilising effect on mood regulation, sleep cycles, pain perception, and inflammation, and can reduce stress and anxiety without any risk of addiction or dependency. Oftentimes, the initial difficulties that led a person into substance abuse correspond to issues with these exact processes, be it chronic pain, insomnia, social phobia, or mood disorders. It is understandable then, that the world of addiction treatment is taking notice of the potential benefits CBD offers to support those in recovery.

Anxiety and stress often peak in the days, weeks, and months after an individual enters treatment for their addiction. Gone is their crutch, their most reliable support mechanism, and serotonin levels plummet as a result of the discomfort they experience. While long-term therapy and support groups are essential, benefiting from those requires a certain level of stability and abstinence. CBD’s interactions with the brain’s serotonin receptors can facilitate this, and studies have shown it has the power to reduce cravings and related anxiety in individuals newly entering opioid withdrawal. Its ability to modify memory and reward systems integral to addictive behaviours makes CBD a worthwhile assistant in long-term recovery.

Pain Management and Withdrawals

The experience of chronic pain is an isolating and surprisingly common issue amongst individuals struggling with addiction. Treatment usually involves the prescription of strong opioid painkillers which come with a high risk of dependency and abuse. When entering recovery too, the absence of the user’s drug of choice can cause the experience of significant physical discomfort and pain. This initial period of pain and discomfort in withdrawal is often one of the greatest barriers to successful recovery. Cannabidiol can provide significant help in negotiating this phase, and support a successful path into treatment.

Another exceptionally common symptom experienced by individuals in recovery is insomnia, and that inability to achieve a good night’s sleep can undermine their health, well-being, and commitment to treatment. The maddening inability to enjoy good quality rest affects every facet of life, so restoring healthy sleep patterns is essential. By promoting calm and addressing underlying stress and anxiety levels, CBD can assist in achieving this too, supporting the recovery process and overall physical and mental health.

The use of a high-quality CBD oil product offers a promising non-addictive alternative for pain management. It has been demonstrated to possess potent long-term analgesic effects, while also addressing the underlying causes of chronic pain through its anti-inflammatory mechanisms. For any individual struggling to move away from addictive opioid-based pain relief, the benefits of CBD can prove invaluable.

While addiction recovery is along and difficult road to travel, requiring a multi-faceted treatment approach, the use of CBD can support the process in a multitude of ways. Assisting with mood stabilisation, reducing stress and anxiety, providing alternatives for pain management and moderation of cravings, and treating insomnia are all invaluable help when tackling addiction, and cannabidiol can achieve all of these. It should of course always be used with the knowledge of treatment providers, in order to ensure the best outcomes for the individual. And make sure to source your CBD products from a reputable company like Goodrays, who undergo third-party testing on all their products and have achieved compliance with all Food Standards Agency requirements, so you can be certain of the potency and purity of the cannabidiol you are taking.