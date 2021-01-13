Best gifts for weed smokers

Dreaming of a ‘green’ January

With the last year being what it was, it is no wonder that products from convenient edibles are flying off the shelves this festive season, as we all prepared for Christmas like no other.

2020 was not without its fair share of stresses, and it isn’t surprising that those who partake in casual marijuana use may feel they have earned the right to toke-up and relax this wintertime.

However, the hazy world of weed gifts and paraphernalia can be a tricky one to navigate for those who are without the proper know-how. Luckily, we’ve compiled all the info you’ll need to find the perfect ganja-gifts this year.

THC-infused medicated honey

The world of weed-related products has grown exponentially in the last few years.

Whilst many would (probably) never have dreamt of getting their grandparents or parents a weed-infused gift for Christmas, nowadays we are in a totally different playing field.

THC medicated honey is the perfect herbal gift for anyone with prowess in the kitchen.

It can be used in all manner of baking and cooking recipes, from cookies to stir-frys, and can also be infused in hot drinks such as teas, coffees or hot chocolates – making it perfect for cold, winter nights.

Each teaspoonful of this infused honey contains roughly 8mgs of THC, making it ideal for casual and infrequent users alike who are looking to add a bit of extra oomph to their festivities this Christmas.

Pre-rolled joints

If you are looking for a perfect stocking filler for a weed aficionado, then pre-rolled joints are always a guaranteed hit.

They can also be an excellent gift for any friends or relatives who may not be gifted joint-rollers themselves, or for anyone who only smokes on occasions (such as Christmas and New Years).

Typically the amount of weed and strength of each joint varies depending on the strains that are used and the sizes of the joint.

Many pre-rolled joint sets can have up to 25% THC content, which is bound to mellow out even the most experienced of tokers.

Rolling trays

If you are not looking to go down the route of buying your bud any bud this Christmas, there are still plenty of thoughtful weed-related gifts that are bound to lift their festive spirits even higher.

Rolling can be a messy business, even for the most avid smokers. Having a tray handy minimises the risk of losing any precious weed when rolling, and also helps keep any papers, lighters and other such things in one place.

Rolling trays come in all varieties of designs, colours and patterns – meaning that the perfect gift to suit your friend or loved one is definitely out there, all you have to do is look.

Some of the more specialist rolling trays come with all sorts of built-in compartments, stands and holders so that everything can be as organised and streamlined as possible.

Designer bongs

Bongs are another sure-thing when it comes to Christmas presents for any weed enthusiasts.

Choosing to opt for something special or hand-crafted, such as a ceramic bong, can truly set a gift apart for any other smoking equipment a person may own.

Ceramic bongs are often hand-crafted with expert care and design consideration, which results in both a beautifully ornate object and a superior smoking experience.

For those who are on more of a budget this year, however, there are literally countless varieties of bongs available online which can be found at reasonably cheap prices.

High hopes for Christmas

When it comes to buying presents for weed smokers, there is no end to the number of options you can choose from.

But no matter how deep the rabbit hole may go, remember that whatever you buy – be it a bong or a bar of chocolate – it’s bound to put a smile on their face and add a bit of festive cheer this Christmas.