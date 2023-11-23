Menopause, typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55, marks the cessation of menstruation and the end of the ability to conceive. Associated with a range of symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and anxiety,a cure for menopause warrants exploration into potential remedies, with edibles emerging as a candidate.

In this guide, we explore the finest edibles designed to ease the discomfort of hot flashes during menopause. From tasty treats to potential relief, let’s delve into the world of the best edibles for combating those unexpected waves of heat.

How we Chose the Best Edibles for Hot Flashes

Choosing the best edible cannabis for menopause relief involves assessing key factors that indicate their safety, high-quality and transparency. Each product has undergone scrutiny based on the following parameters:

Third-Party Testing: Products are sourced from companies providing evidence of third-party testing by independent labs.

Products are sourced from companies providing evidence of third-party testing by independent labs. Hemp Origin: Products use hemp grown in the United States.

Products use hemp grown in the United States. THC Content: Products contain no more than 0.3% THC, verified by a certificate of analysis (COA).

Products contain no more than 0.3% THC, verified by a certificate of analysis (COA). Quality Assurance: Products pass tests for pesticides, heavy metals, and molds, as per the COA.

Additional considerations include company certifications, manufacturing processes, product potency, overall ingredients, and indicators of user trust such as customer reviews and FDA warning letters. Now, let’s dive into some top-notch edibles for tackling hot flashes and other menopause symptoms!

Brown Girl Jane Balance Wellness Drops

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Broad spectrum CBD Potency: 750 mg per 30 mL bottle

750 mg per 30 mL bottle COA: Available online

Available online Flavor: Orange

Brown Girl Jane’s Balance Wellness Drops stand out as a top-selling tincture, blending CBD with cannabigerol (CBG), cannabichromene (CBC), and cannabinol (CBN) to alleviate stress and anxiety. Comprising minimal ingredients, including broad-spectrum CBD oil, medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, and organic orange essential oil, this product shows promise. While more clinical research is warranted, anecdotal evidence suggests that the inclusion of CBN may have sedative effects, making it a potential aid for sleep. Reviewers praise the drops for enhancing sleep quality and inducing a sense of calm focus.

Pros:

Highly rated.

Women of color-owned business.

Includes CBN and CBG.

Cons:

Relatively pricey.

Limited flavor options.

CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Full spectrum CBD Potency: 500 mg per 30 mL bottle

500 mg per 30 mL bottle Flavor: Flavorless

Flavorless COA: Available online

CBDistillery’s Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture offers a slightly lower potency and price point, making it an excellent choice for beginners or those seeking an unflavored option. Derived from U.S. Hemp Authority certified, non-GMO hemp grown in the United States, this full-spectrum product contains less than 0.3% THC, embracing the entourage effect. Users report a heightened sense of calm and improved sleep, addressing mood changes associated with menopause.

Pros:

Lower price point.

Tasteless formula.

U.S. Hemp Authority certified.

Cons:

Lower potency.

Not organic.

CBDfx Gummies

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Broad spectrum CBD Potency: 50 mg per 2-gummy serving

50 mg per 2-gummy serving Count: 60 per container

60 per container Flavor: Mixed berry

Mixed berry COA: Available on the product page

CBDfx Gummies offer an alternative for those averse to the texture of CBD oil. With a berry flavor, vegan and gluten-free composition, and free from artificial additives, these gummies provide 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy, allowing precise dosing. Users attest to the gummies’ effectiveness in reducing pain and calming anxiety during edibles hot flashes, though some note a slight aftertaste.

Pros:

No artificial ingredients.

Vegan.

Moderate potency.

Cons:

Slight aftertaste.

Becomes pricey with daily use.

R+R Medicinals THC-Free Hemp Extract Softgels

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Broad spectrum CBD Potency: 30 mg per softgel

30 mg per softgel Count: 34 per container

34 per container COA: Available on the product page

R+R Medicinals’ THC-Free Hemp Extract Softgels provide a convenient and flavorless option for precise CBD dosing. Crafted from organic hemp grown on Colorado farms, these softgels include minor cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, and CBN, along with terpenes, flavonoids, and antioxidants. The broad-spectrum nature minimizes THC exposure, although trace amounts may persist. The product, while potentially beneficial for menopausal symptoms, comes with a price consideration and a slower onset.

Pros:

Flavorless capsules.

Precise dosages.

Uses organic hemp.

Cons:

Pricey, dependent on dosage.

Slower onset.

MCT oil may not suit everyone.

Can Edibles Help with Menopause Symptoms?

Edibles doesn’t claim to be a cure for menopause, and specific scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness for menopausal symptoms is limited. However it’s pretty good as a remedy for issues like hot flashes There’s also potential for edibles to assist with other symptoms associated with menopause, such as insomnia, anxiety, joint pain, and estrogen deficiency.

Insomnia

Quality of sleep often becomes a concern during menopause. While a 2019 study hints at the potential benefits of edibles for anxiety and sleep complaints, indicating its possible benefits, more research is needed for conclusive findings.

Anxiety and Depression

Changing hormonal levels during menopause increase the risk of depression and anxiety. In this case edible weed and women’s health are helpful. A 2015 study suggests edible’s potential as a treatment for various anxiety disorders, though further exploration is required.

Joint Pain

As estrogen levels decrease, inflammation may cause joint pain. CBD edibles shows promise as a menopause symptom relief natural in such cases, as indicated by a 2015 animal study demonstrating its ability to reduce inflammation and pain-related behaviors.

Estrogen Deficiency

Post-menopausal individuals may experience side effects related to estrogen deficiency. A 2022 study with estrogen-deficient mice found significant improvements with CBD edibles treatment, including enhanced bone density, reduced gut inflammation, and increased energy.

What Type of Edibles are Best for Menopause Symptoms?

What’s the good strains for hot flashes depends on the menopausal symptom you want to tackle and what works best for you. They are available in various forms, each catering to specific needs:

Oils: Taken sublingually, offering full-body relief and suitable for insomnia or anxiety.

Taken sublingually, offering full-body relief and suitable for insomnia or anxiety. Capsules: Swallowed for full-body relief, with effects taking longer to kick in. A good choice for sleep issues or anxiety.

Swallowed for full-body relief, with effects taking longer to kick in. A good choice for sleep issues or anxiety. Gummies: Ingested, a suitable option for managing insomnia or anxiety.

How to choose a quality edible product

Given the lack of FDA regulation, choosing a reputable Edibles brand is crucial. Consider the following:

Check the COA: Ensure third-party lab testing by reviewing the Certificate of Analysis (COA) to verify CBD and THC potency, along with testing for contaminants.

Ensure third-party lab testing by reviewing the Certificate of Analysis (COA) to verify CBD and THC potency, along with testing for contaminants. Brand Transparency: Verify hemp sourcing and production methods on the brand’s site.

Verify hemp sourcing and production methods on the brand’s site. Reputation Check: Check for FDA warning letters and online reviews to assess brand reputation.

Check for FDA warning letters and online reviews to assess brand reputation. Safety and Side Effects: While generally safe, edibles may cause side effects like fatigue, diarrhea, or changes in appetite. Consult with a doctor, especially if taking other medications.

Other ways of treating menopause symptoms

For those not considering CBD or finding it ineffective, alternative options exist. Home remedies, lifestyle changes, and other treatments can aid symptom management:

Dress in Layers: Manage hot flashes with loose, layered clothing and keep the bedroom cool at night.

Manage hot flashes with loose, layered clothing and keep the bedroom cool at night. Exercise and Weight Management: Engage in daily moderate exercise and maintain a healthy weight.

Engage in daily moderate exercise and maintain a healthy weight. Open Communication: Discuss feelings with family and friends, seeking therapy if needed.

Discuss feelings with family and friends, seeking therapy if needed. Supplement Intake: Ensure proper daily levels of calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium.

Ensure proper daily levels of calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium. Relaxation Techniques: Practice yoga and meditation for anxiety reduction.

Practice yoga and meditation for anxiety reduction. Skincare: Use moisturizers to minimize skin irritation.

Use moisturizers to minimize skin irritation. Prioritize Sleep: Explore natural sleep aids and consult a doctor for a long-term plan.

Explore natural sleep aids and consult a doctor for a long-term plan. Lifestyle Changes: Quit smoking, limit alcohol use, as these can worsen symptoms.

In summary, edibles present a potential avenue for addressing certain menopausal symptoms, but individual responses may vary. It’s smart to do some research, talk to your healthcare peeps, and take a well-rounded approach to managing those symptoms.