Best 4/20 Gifts for the Stoner In Your Life

The Best Stoner Gifts Sure to be a “Hit” With the “Cannaisseur” in Your Life

As the infamous day of stoners approaches, cannabis aficionados and friends or loved ones of those who partake, are scrambling to find the PERFECT 4/20 gift for the stoner in their life.

Even for those who only enjoy on special occasions, 4/20 can be a fun date to celebrate and enjoy, with or without actual cannabis.

In this guide, we’ve ‘rolled up’ (pun intended) some of the best gifts for potheads that 2021 has to offer. Grab a drink or light up, and let’s dive in….

What Types of Gifts are Sure to be “High” on Stoner’s List?

With decriminalization and legalization of cannabis and marijuana has come a flood of new and innovative products and accessories perfect for the pothead in your life.

Although exciting, going beyond the traditional pipe or bong can be intimidating for those not part of the 4/20 scene. We’re here to clear the smoke as it were and help you find the perfect gift for that special stoner in your life.

But before we dive in, here is a quick overview of the ‘essential’ items worth considering:

Bongs and glassware

Pipes

Vaporizers

Rolling papers

Ashtrays

Monthly subscription boxes

Dab Rigs

Containers and storage

Grinders

And more…

For a full selection of the best cannabis-related products on the market (and great prices too), consider shopping at one of the world’s leading online headshops: Hemper.co.

4/20 Subscription Boxes

You’ve heard of wine, cheese and beer of the month clubs…but did you know that there are smoking subscription boxes chock full of an exciting assortment of innovative products, unique gifts, seasonal items, and essentials just a few clicks away?

Often imitated, never beaten, Hemper is the company that has led the way in smoking subscription boxes, offering incredible value with items worth up to THREE TIMES that of the cost of the subscription box.

The Hemper Box

Updated Monthly with a special assortment of limited-edition products and favored staples, the Hemper Box is the original smoking subscription box sure to delight even the pickiest stoner in your life.

At just $39.99, each Hemper box comes packed tighter than your last bowl with a carefully curated arrangement of items including a signature limited edition bong, and other items such as bangers, bowls, assorted cones, filter tips, stickers, lighters, cleaning products and more. Did we mention the retail value on each box is $100?!?! That’s a nearly 75% savings.

Other notable features:

1-time orders available

Schedule delivery monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly

Over 12,500+ 5/5 star reviews

Supersize your box with the Hemper Box XL featuring even MORE of everything your stoner friend will love

The Hemper Core Box

The idea gift for the stoner who is always running out of the essential supplies. Choose from a wide selection of tailored items specifically for the cannabis user in your life. Everything from lighters and tips, to rolling papers and doob tubes, delivered right to their front door (discreetly).

Premium and Novelty Glassware

What’s 4/20 without lighting up in style.

The Bob Marley Smoked Glass Bubbler

Pay tribute to the man, the myth and the legend himself with this persona-inspired bubbler. Carefully crafted from borosilicate glass and featuring a powerful water filtration system, this bubbler hits strong and smooth.

*Also available in a straight pipe

Bob Marley Smoked Glass Bubbler

EYCE Spoon

BRIGHT and budget-friendly, the EYCE spoon is as fun to use as it is colorful. Available in 19-eye stunning color patterns, and made from virtually indestructible silicone, this spoon provides the quality and flavorful hits of a glass, without the risk of breakage.

EYCE Spoon

Hemper Gaming Bong

The perfect companion for the gamer in your life. Toss back some bud and enjoy the nostalgia of 80’s gaming with a bong inspired by the classics. Not only a solid performer, this bong is a legit talking piece that will make the recipient the envy of all their friends.

Hemper Gaming Bong

Cool Accessories and Essentials

Premium and Novelty Rolling Papers

Any cannabis users who likes to dabble with smoking, be it joints, doobs or blunts, enjoys a good rolling paper. Surprise your special someone with a bouquet of premium, flavored and novelty rolling papers this 4/20. We suggest…

Grinders

Every avid smoker of dry herb knows just how valuable a high-quality grinder can be. Give your loved one the upgrade they deserve with these top picks:

Storage Containers

At home or on the go, give the stoner in your life a reliable, safe and discreet way to store and transport their bud. Our top picks include:

Be the Extra “Hit” They Need on 4/20

The world of cannabis-related goods has seen an explosion in recent years. Take advantage of these fun and exciting times by treating your loved one to something special this 4/20.