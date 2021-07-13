Beginners Guide to CBD: Uses and Benefits All in One Place

CBD has rapidly emerged as the trendiest buzzword in health and wellness circuits. CBD is everywhere, from Hemp oil shampoos and conditioners to CBD lattes and a wide array of consumer goods. Women are pampering their skin with enriched CBD facials, while men are exploring CBD grooming products.

All this hype begs the question: what is CBD, and how can it help us enhance our life quality and wellbeing? In recent years, CBD oils, gummies, and products have emerged as a powerful holistic solution to arthritis, stress, and even cancer. CBD’s use in everyday products is backed by scientific research, allowing it to enjoy a legal status in multiple regions.

It is quickly infiltrating every nook and cranny of health and wellness. But before you start baking CBD brownies, read this article to learn how to use it effectively.

Here’s everything you should know about the uses and benefits of CBD:

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, popularly known as CBD, is a chemical derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant. Popularly this plant is known as hemp or marijuana, and it packs up more than 80 different chemicals, termed cannabinoids. The most active ingredient in hemp is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), associated with marijuana’s soothing properties.

Cannabidiol packs up very few traces of THC, and it has emerged as a popular holistic remedy for various conditions. For instance, CBD treatments help with anxiety, chronic pain, muscular disorders, seizure disorder, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson and more. There’s a wealth of medical literature associating CBD treatments with reduced stress and anxiety levels.

Additionally, in recent years, the use of CBD pre rolls has increased drastically. Hemp flower pre-rolls are rich with CBD to deliver a smoking experience that doesn’t create a recreational high. Instead, it provides a soothing effect to help people relax and unwind.

Research reveals that CBD influences serotonin and other brain receptors that regulate the emotions of fear and stress. A study conducted in New Zealand gave medicinal CBD prescriptions to more than 350 adults diagnosed with multiple illnesses. These patients suffered from mental health concerns, neurological issues, cancer, and chronic pain.

After using the CBD treatment for three weeks, all participants revealed marked improvements in their life quality. Patients with depression and anxiety were able to experience enhanced functionality and reduced symptoms. Around 70% of the participants expressed satisfaction with the treatment.

How Does CBD Work?

It’s crucial to look at credible medical evidence to understand how CBD works to relax and soothe the brain. Essentially, cannabidiol impacts and stimulates the brain’s receptors and neurotransmitters. Research reveals that CBD breaks down a brain chemical related to the functioning of mood, cognition, and pain.

CBD prevents this chemical from breaking down and reduces the psychotic symptoms of various disorders. For instance, CBD helps treat schizophrenia and mood disorders. More importantly, it has proven highly effective at reducing chronic pain and anxiety-related symptoms.

In recent years, much evidence has pointed towards CBD’s effectiveness in treating seizures and anxiety. It is also rapidly emerging as a viable treatment for cancer-related pains and muscular disorders. CBD is effective at improving muscle tightness and alleviating pain to increase mobility. Many patients diagnosed with chronic illnesses, such as cancer and multiple sclerosis, use CBD to improve their life quality.

Decoding the Benefits of CBD

Let’s take a look at the health and wellness benefits of using CBD-based products and treatments.

Pain Relief

The use of marijuana in pain relief dates back to 2900 B.C, indicating that medical science is just catching up. Medicinal research reveals that CBD packs up potent pain relief benefits and facilitates mobility and muscular relaxation. You see, the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in our bodies regulates our pain response, sleep cycle, appetite, and immunity.

So basically, the body is producing endocannabinoids. The neurotransmitters that interact with cannabinoid receptors in the brain. CBD treatments aid in alleviating chronic pain by stimulating the activity of endocannabinoid receptors. CBD receptors also influence other neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin. They aid in reducing inflammation and bring about a soothing effect in the central nervous system.

It explains the popularity and effectiveness of CBD treatments to reduce pain amongst patients with arthritis, cancer, and multiple sclerosis.

Fighting Depression & Anxiety

Depression and anxiety are the two fastest-growing and most debilitating mental illnesses. Their symptoms often emerge hand in glove, and they cast a devastating effect on our physical and psychological wellbeing. In recent years, mental health practitioners look for alternatives to treating these illnesses.

Most pharmaceutical drugs accompany debilitating side-effects, such as sexual dysfunction, migraines, insomnia, and irritability. CBD presents a less addictive and more effective alternative to benzodiazepines and other pharmaceutical drugs to treat depression and anxiety.

CBD is a viable treatment that offers a natural, holistic approach to reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety. CBD is also effective at treating post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic insomnia by stimulating sleep and relaxation. The effectiveness of CBD stems from its ability to boost serotonin – the neurotransmitter associated with mood and behaviors.

Fighting Cancer

While CBD is not touted as the ultimate solution to cure cancer, it is highly effective as a holistic treatment. Millions worldwide are turning to CBD to overcome pain and the devastating side effects of cancer treatments, like chemotherapy. CBD aids in fighting the pain, nausea, and digestive disturbances caused by many popular cancer treatments.

CBD has proven effective at alleviating cancer-related pain, where many medicinal drugs have failed to deliver results. It helps patients enjoy improved life quality, mobility, and functionality after staying bed-ridden for months.

Promoting a Healthy Heart

There’s credible evidence tying CBD with heart health and protection of the circulatory system. These benefits stem from CBD’s ability to reduce and normalize haywire blood pressure. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the common culprit behind heart attacks, stroke, and other heart-related ailments.

CBD works by reducing and normalizing high blood pressure levels – a benefit that is consistent with CBD use to treat anxiety.

Conclusion

It appears that the world is becoming accustomed to the benefits and effectiveness of CBD-based products. We’re all enjoying the hair-softening effects of hemp-based conditioners. At the same time, CBD certainly adds a relaxing kick to a latte.

If you’re considering CBD as a treatment for a chronic condition, it’s wise to consult a holistic care provider. We firmly believe that medical research and clinical evidence are crucial determinants of a drug’s effectiveness. CBD offers a natural and holistic treatment with minimal side effects as compared to pharmaceutical alternatives.