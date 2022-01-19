How to Pass a Drug Test with Baking Soda (Does it Even Work?)

One of the most popular methods people have been trying to pass their drug test is the baking soda flush. If you are wondering whether baking soda can indeed help you pass your drug test, here is everything you need to know.

Understanding Baking Soda

Baking soda, or bicarbonate of soda, is a powerful alkaline substance with a wide range of uses. It is commonly used as an antacid, a cleaning agent, and even in toothpaste and mouth wash.

This multi-functional product is also great for leavening bread and treating fungal infections. However, it has also become popular as a way to pass drug tests.

However, it is essential to note that baking soda isn’t just a miracle drug detoxifier that can remove traces of all sorts of drugs.

Does Baking Soda Help You Pass a Drug Test?

Baking soda is often believed to help users pass their drug tests. However, this is only partially accurate and is still being debated.

The truth is that baking soda can help you keep amphetamines like methamphetamine out of your urine sample.

As a result, your odds of achieving a negative urine meth test increase because your urine will contain a smaller amount of the drug that often goes undetected during a drug test.

Keep in mind that baking soda does not affect blood, hair, and saliva tests, which are less-common drug test methods, so you will have to try other ways to help you pass these tests.

What Is the Baking Soda Flush?

The baking soda flush is a method used to pass a drug test. It involves consuming baking soda in a glass of water in regular intervals before a drug test.

This method was most effective for older drug tests but is currently only effective for specific tests, such as the meth test.

Meth typically lasts for up to five days in your system and is detectable in a urine sample drug test. Baking soda works by making your blood and urine more alkaline, but it does not detox your body of the drugs or remove them from your system.

Methamphetamine is an alkaline substance in the blood. If the kidneys have to eliminate a competing alkaline chemical, such as baking soda, they will temporarily prioritize eliminating that substance over methamphetamine.

This keeps meth in the bloodstream, preventing it from being excreted in the urine.

However, the baking soda must be taken four to five hours before your test in order for it to be effective. While it is effective at helping users pass a meth test, it cannot help you pass blood, saliva, or hair drug tests.

How Much Baking Soda Is Safe to Drink?

Baking soda in low doses is usually safe to consume.

It has proven to be effective at providing relief from health issues such as indigestion in adults. On the other hand, ingesting significant doses of baking soda is dangerous.

According to the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research, it is not recommended for long-term usage, in pregnancy, or for children. Some of the side effects of baking soda overdoses include poisoning and a ruptured stomach.

The Dangers of Consuming Too Much Baking Soda to Pass a Drug Test

When you ingest too much baking soda, it can have negative consequences, such as gastrointestinal problems and even poisoning. In the sections below, we look at some of the consequences of ingesting too much bicarbonate of soda.

Stomach Rupturing

Taking high doses of baking soda might cause stomach rupture. This is because a chemical reaction occurs when baking soda is combined with an acid. The result of this is gas that is released in the stomach.

Suppose you ingest a high amount of baking soda in one go. In that case, a considerable quantity of gas can build up in the stomach, leading it to rupture, according to the National Capital Poison Center (NCPC).

Baking Soda Can Be Poisonous

It is important to remember that baking soda can be deadly in high doses.

This is because of its high salt concentration. Therefore, it is essential not to get too carried away when preparing for your drug test.

When you consume too much baking soda, your body tries to restore salt balance by drawing water into the digestive system. Vomiting and diarrhea and vomiting are the results of this.

Additional consequences of excess sodium in the body include seizures, dehydration, shallow breathing, and even kidney failure.

Which Drugs Can Baking Soda Help With?

It’s important to know that baking soda does not help your body detox. It simply elevates your body’s alkaline levels, which causes changes in your kidneys’ activity.

Therefore, the baking soda flush only conceals amphetamines such as methamphetamine during urine drug testing.

Baking soda and methamphetamine are both alkaline chemicals. Alkaline chemicals will be eliminated via the kidneys. They’ll rule out methamphetamines temporarily and focus on getting rid of the baking soda first.

As a result, methamphetamine will remain in your bloodstream rather than passing through your urine, allowing it to go undetected during a urine test.

Remember that other drugs, such as marijuana, nicotine, opioids, PCP, kratom, and other substances will still be detected in a urine test. It might work with other amphetamines as well.

How to Use Baking Soda to Pass a Drug Test

If you are a meth user, you may be wondering how you cantake baking soda safely to pass a drug test. In the section below, we investigate social media claims and determine the proper way to take baking soda to pass your drug test.

Social media users claim that two tablespoons of baking soda taken with a 16-ounce glass of water two hours before your drug test is an effective way to ensure that the meth in your system goes undetected.

However, we recommend following the directions on the box that specify its use as an antacid.

Mix 1/2 a teaspoon of baking soda in eight ounces of water every two hours. You should begin the process in the morning, approximately six hours before you do the test. In the days leading up to your test, take 1/2 a teaspoon of baking soda in water every two hours.

Because your kidneys will be busy eliminating the baking soda from your body, the meth will not be discharged into your urine. This is meant to keep the meth from being detected during a urine test.

Conclusion

Baking soda is an antacid that can be used for a variety of things. It is typically used in food, cleaning agents, toothpaste, mouthwash, and occasionally as a laxative. Athletes also use it to avoid sore muscles and exhaustion, which helps them perform better.

Baking soda has also become a popular method for passing meth urine drug tests. This is called the baking soda flush.

This method is only effective for certain new drug tests and typically works for amphetamines only. Use a small amount of baking soda at regular intervals to ensure your safety. While this test may help with amphetamines, it does not help with other drugs.

Remember that the baking soda flush is not a fool-proof method, and the best way to ensure that you pass your drug test is to avoid the use of drugs a few days before your test.