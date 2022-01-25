Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help You Pass a Drug Test? (What You Need to Know)

Most people would go a long way to pass a random drug test at work or school, and there are several home remedies online that claim to help you pass it even if you’ve recently used drugs.

However, most of these methods aren’t scientifically backed up and may end up making you fail the test. In this article, we are going to review apple cider vinegar and whether you can pass a drug test with it or not.

What is Apple Cider Vinegar?

This is a common liquid you might have in your kitchen, made through a chemical fermentation process of apples in which bacteria are created to help turn the apple cider into vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar has become very popular for many homemade remedies that claim to fix all kinds of problems, including passing a drug test. However, this is not 100% true.

Different Ways of Using Apple Cider Vinegar to Pass a Drug Test

Apple cider vinegar can help you detox naturally, but it is ineffective when used as a same-day solution. There are two people-suggested methods to use apple cider vinegar for passing a drug test.

Drinking Vinegar

The first method is drinking vinegar. You need to mix the vinegar with water and drink it. You should also continue to drink up to one gallon of water throughout three hours leading to the drug test and pee as many times as possible to get rid of the contaminated urine.

Sources that vouch for this method’s effectiveness claim that vinegar works by masking metabolites in your urine. However, there’s no scientific evidence that proves this.

The chances are that this method works due to the copious amounts of water that you take to dilute your urine.

You need to keep in mind several essential considerations when trying to dilute the urine to pass the test, which are the specific gravity of the urine, the PH, and creatinine levels. If these factors are out of the normal range, your sample may be rejected.

Adding It to Your Sample

The second method is adding apple cider vinegar to the urine sample. This method is backed up by vinegar’s ability to lower urine PH, as vinegar has a PH level of 4.3, and when mixed with urine, it becomes slightly acidic.

A 1988 study on the adulterants causing false negatives in drug testing shows that vinegar lowers urine PH and can indeed cause a false negative.

However, the first thing that any lab technician is going to do is test the PH level of urine, which makes the idea of adding vinegar into the urine unreliable. Hence, these two previous methods are unreliable for passing a drug test.

The Reasoning Behind This Method

Nonetheless, enough scientific evidence shows that vinegar can help you if you’re trying to get clean naturally.

This method requires a reasonable amount of time, weeks or even months. It might not be worth considering in the case of a random test, but it would help if you’re trying to rid the metabolites entirely from your body.

The ability of vinegar to help in natural detoxification has its roots in two facts:

THC metabolites are stored in fats

Acidic acid, the main component of vinegar, helps in reducing body fat. This is also why people commonly use lemon juice.

Scientific Facts

One study made by scientists for the journal of bioscience shows substantial growth in fat metabolism in rodents that had been treated with acidic acid than in those that had access to only water.

This paper paved the way for another study in this same journal to investigate the effect of vinegar on human beings.

Moreover, the following investigation involved 155 people with a BMI in the 25 to 30 range. The sample was divided into three groups.

Additionally, the first and second groups ingested 15 milliliters and 30 milliliters of vinegar, while the third was used as a control group and used a placebo.

Nonetheless, the results at the end of the study showed that the two groups that had been given vinegar weighed less, had less abdominal fat, and had a slimmer waist than the group that did not take the vinegar.

This investigation demonstrated that consuming 15 milliliters of vinegar or more over a couple of weeks can help in reducing weight and fat. It’s undeniable that drinking apple cider vinegar can help you detox naturally by boosting fat metabolism.

However, as this study shows, it takes up to 12 weeks to note a significant reduction. Therefore, if you want to use this, you might want to add a healthy diet and a good and consistent exercise plan into the regimen.

Dangers of Using Apple Cider Vinegar

If you still want to try this method, you’re free to do it, as apple cider vinegar is entirely safe to consume. However, it is very acidic, so it could hurt your stomach if you drink it alone. The best way to ingest it is diluted in a glass of water.

In addition, make sure to properly rinse your mouth with water to avoid damaging your teeth.

What Methods Should I Use Instead?

If you want to actually pass your drug tests and get that job or just don’t get in any problems, there are some methods that you could use.

Natural Detox & Pills

The safest way to pass your drug test is to do a natural detox and let all the drugs leave your organism before doing the test. However, you can still speed things up by drinking a lot of water and using detox pills meant to eliminate all the nasty toxins inside your body.

It is recommended to do this for about a week before doing the drug test and buy home drug test kits to test yourself and make sure all the residues are out of your organism.

Synthetic Urine

This method is way easier and safer than the apple cider vinegar method, as all you have to do is submit a fake sample of high-quality synthetic urine.

However, this is only possible if you’re allowed to bring the sample from home; otherwise, you would have to sneak in a bottle of fake urine, and that’s too much of a hassle.

Just make sure the urine is from a high-quality brand, and this way, you avoid having to prepare yourself and forget all the stress that comes with drug tests.

Detox Drinks

These marijuana detox drinks work amazingly to mask all the residues that may still be in your organism if you’re a light user. However, if you’re a heavy user, the best thing to do is do one or two days of natural detox and then use the detox drink to eliminate the remains.

This can help you submit a balanced sample without worrying about it being diluted.

Does Apple Cider Vinegar Work?

Now you’ve come to the end of this guide on whether you should or not use apple cider vinegar to pass the test, and the answer is no, unless you want to fail it.

Stay safe and use scientifically backed methods to always pass your drug tests.

Now you've come to the end of this guide on whether you should or not use apple cider vinegar to pass the test, and the answer is no, unless you want to fail it.

Stay safe and use scientifically backed methods to always pass your drug tests.