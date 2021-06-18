All You Have to Know About Growing Cannabis

Few plants have had such a controversial past as marijuana. However, the cannabis plant is one of the oldest known to humankind and comes with a host of health benefits. Ancient civilizations widely used it as herbal medicine to cure various ailments with little to no side effects. In recent years, however, cannabis gained increased popularity owing to its use as a drug. When crushed or dried and smoked, cannabis can help you get high. However, although cannabis thus gained a bad reputation previously, most nations are coming to recognize the immense benefits of this plant over the years. Growing and using cannabis is now legal in many countries. If you’re looking to grow this plant at home, you might find yourself overwhelmed by complex guides on the internet. However, we’re looking to make this process easier for you. Below, we’ve listed everything you need to know about growing cannabis at home.

Pick your seeds

The first step to growing cannabis properly at home is picking the right strain. Not all cannabis plants are made alike, and the high that you’ll get from each differs immensely. There are two strains of the famous cannabis plant, both with different highs and different growing conditions. The Indica strains give you a more mellow, full-body joy, where you’ll experience relaxation and reduced insomnia. The Sativa strain gives you more of a head-high, where you’ll feel invigorated, energized, and incredibly creative.

Once you’ve picked the seeds you prefer, you need to consider how you’ll use them. Although the traditional way is to smoke them in a joint, you can opt to use them in a vape. Vape pods make it easy to smoke without affecting anyone around you discreetly. Furthermore, you can find various flavors in vape pods, ranging from fruity mixes to mint flavors. When picking a cannabis strain, it’s also important to consider your growing conditions. Sativa plants generally have better heat resistance, whereas Indica plants can wither away if it’s too hot.

Create a proper space

The most crucial thing to do before you start growing your cannabis plant is to create a proper indoor or outdoor space. Once the plants start developing, you can’t move them around much. If you pick an indoor spot, you need an area where you get some air. Once your plants start growing, they’ll have a powerful smell, and you need a ventilated space to keep fumes away.

There’s no need to set aside a large room, especially if it’s your first time. So, it’s better to start small. This way, you won’t make any costly mistakes. It would help if you created a cool, dry climate without much humidity to grow correctly. Suppose the area is too hot or humid. In that case, you might need to add a dehumidifier, an AC, or extra fans to keep the plants in optimal growing conditions. You might also need to add grow lights to keep the plants growing at an optimal pace. Although you can start your first batch wherever you want – be it an old closet or storeroom – maintaining these growing conditions is of utmost importance.

Find the right soil

Picking suitable soil is yet another vital consideration to grow healthy, lush cannabis plants. There are a lot of different options to pick from, which can make this step exceptionally tricky. However, if it’s your first time, you can stick to using simple soil, which is often the most forgiving option. However, you need to ensure there isn’t any fertilizer pre-mixed into it, which can hurt the plants. If you use regular soil, you can add additional nutrients to help the plants have a healthier growing environment.

Some excellent nutrients include bat guano, plant food, worm castings, fish and bone meal, and compost. Leaving these to mix into the soil for a few weeks can create a nutrient-rich soil perfect for your first batch. Furthermore, once you’ve made the ideal soil, you need to check the pH levels of your soil before watering and be sure never to overwater. Additionally, adding a lot of nutrients doesn’t mean you’ll get more buds, so be sure to use a light hand.

Pick growing containers

There are several growing containers you can use to grow cannabis. However, which container you get depends on what strain you choose, where you’re planting, and the climate. Drainage is vital to growing healthy, thriving plants. If your soil gets waterlogged, your plants are likelier to develop root rot which can cause pests and cause your plants to die.

You can start with simple plastic or cloth containers, although some choose to go with pots that have a better drainage option. Additionally, ensure they are large, so the plants have room to expand. Furthermore, you need to ensure the pots allow adequate oxygen flow to the plants without overexposing the roots.

Conclusion

Growing cannabis may be a tad more complicated than growing other plants, but it is by no means impossible. By considering these factors, you can grow healthy, thriving plants. It can be a fun, rewarding process that will eventually give you some of the best weed you’ll ever smoke. Minor considerations can make the most significant difference, so it’s essential to be vigilant when growing these delicate plants.