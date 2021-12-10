All the Uses for CBD Oil as a Food Supplement 

What is the first thought that comes to mind when you hear the word cannabinoids or cannabis for that matter?

The introduction of CBD products into the health and wellness industry was met with a lot of deliberation among people worldwide, especially due to the perceived views on marijuana which is often confused with the hemp plant.

However, this food supplement product is increasingly being embraced and legalised due to its health benefits and inability to cause a ‘high’ effect, unlike THC found in marijuana.

The Power of Hemp & Cannabinoids

Cannabinoids, naturally obtained from the hemp plant, have been used since ancient times for their psychoactive properties. Hemp ingredients were initially used in Central Asia to heal a vast array of health problems.

Worldwide it has been continuously used to treat issues such as anxiety, heart problems, inflammation, and rheumatoid arthritis, among other health problems.

For this reason, cannabinoids have been introduced to the Irish food supplement market, and hemp products have been legalised across the EU.

The Endocannabinoid System – How does it Work?

The Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is a widespread biological neuromodulatory system that regulates some of the most crucial bodily functions such as emotional processing, immune response, sleep, pain sensation, and memory.

It is composed of Endocannabinoids (naturally produced in the body), enzymes, and cannabinoid receptors that regulate and maintain the stability of the body’s processes and functions.

These cannabinoids are also present in the Cannabis sativa plant, and adding them to the system through oils such as CBD oils, made using hemp seed oil as a carrier oil, can help to boost ECS function.

CBD Oil Explained

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring chemical obtained in oil form from the hemp plant. It is a non-toxic extract with no ‘high’ effect that is used to treat or alleviate symptoms various health problems.

Although it is not yet approved as a medicinal option all over the world, numerous research studies have proven that when taken, CBD oil can have multiple health benefits.

Primarily CBD products work for focus, anti-inflammation, depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through the delivery of regulatory messages around the human body via the ECS.

The content of Cannabidiol in a single product can vary from one brand’s range to another. Questions of full-spectrum or broad-spectrum options from customers are common as they search for the best hemp food supplements to order.

When choosing a company to order from, ask questions to gage the quality of their customer service, research the choice of products and strengths available and finally ask for lab tests to verify terpenes.

What are the Uses of CBD Oil

The following are the CBD oil uses you can take advantage of:

Improve your focus

Dopamine, a neurotransmitter in your body, is responsible for your ability to think and concentrate; thus, your focus decreases when the levels are low. CBD oil helps you curb or correct this by stimulating a reaction from the dopamine receptors.

Anxiety

Whether one has Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), social anxiety, or generalised anxiety, CBD has continuously been proven to alleviate stress due to its anxiolytic properties.

The supplement’s ability to calm you is one of the most significant contributors to its popularity and increased use.

Improve your sleeping patterns

Are you having sleepless nights or difficulty staying asleep? This can be frustrating and cost you your productivity in the long run. T

aking in CBD is a therapeutic way to cure the sleeping disorder in addition to REM sleep behaviour disorder (RBD), where a person acts out their dreams leading to poor sleep and nightmares.

Enhance your general health, primarily through better metabolism

The food supplement has a high tendency to activate the end cannabinoid, which affects metabolism and hunger in your body.

Through the interaction with CB1 and CB2 receptors, the CBD may help boost your metabolism and, in the long run, promote weight loss through a reduction in food intake.

Reduce pain and inflammation

Through its impact on endocannabinoid receptor activity and modulating mammalian transient receptor potential (TRP) channels, CBD helps to reduce chronic pain and acute inflammation.

Who Uses CBD Oil – Demographics

CBD oil is one of the psychoactive substances whose use is progressively increasing over the years. The primary users are often over 18 years old due to its association with cannabis, and some states only allow use by people over 18 years old.

Most of these users are between 18 to 50 years, with the percentage decreasing with the older generation. The users mainly use the supplement for its anti-inflammatory and anxiolytic properties.

How to Use CBD Oil

CBD oil can be taken in several ways. However, it is advisable to take it by placing the drops directly under your tongue and holding it for a number seconds, usually a minute, before swallowing.

This is a more effective way to ensure it reaches your bloodstream faster since the section under your tongue is capillary-rich. It would be best to start your dosage with a low amount before adjusting the intake.

The taste of CBD oil, also known as hemp oil, can be bitter and strong depending on the potency of the product. CBD Capsules, Gummies and cream are just some options among others which can be used as an alternative method of supplementation.

When to take this Food Supplement

Although a vat population prefers and advises on taking the supplement in the evening before bed, it is advisable to base your decision on its effect on you and the purpose for consumption.

For instance, if t helps you be more active and focused, you can take it in the morning, but if you need it to relax and sleep, the evening will suit you better.

How Long does it take for CBD to work in the Body

This factor is dependent on your mode of intake. If taken sublingually (under the tongue) or by vaping, it can begin working in about 15 minutes, but if taken in through other means such as edibles or topical products, it can take longer before you feel the effects kick in.

For more acute problems such as arthritis and chronic pain, it can take a few weeks before you may see significant change. Remember that this is an additional source of nutrients for your diet and is not to be used in replacement of any food source.

Final thoughts on CBD Use

CBD oil has a vast array of health benefits that warrant you to take the supplement and sometimes even more frequently.

However, it is advisable to take a reasonable amount as advised by the specialists and always start small before increasing your dosage.