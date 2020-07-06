A Guide on How to Use a CBD Vape Pen

As vaping CBD is becoming more and more popular, you’re probably thinking about giving it a try. Perfectly understandable! Before you start vaping CBD, it’s useful to get informed and learn as much as you can so that you get the most out of this experience. Keep reading to discover how to use a properly use CBD vape pen like those found at Avida CBD.

Types of CBD vape pens

Not all CBD vape pens are the same; we can divide them into two main categories:

Disposable – used for a limited time only after which you throw them away, require no charging and refilling

Reusable – more expensive than disposable CBD vape pens, but can be used over and over again. Two kinds of reusable vape pens are available: cartridge-based and refillable. While cartridge-based CBD vape pens use vape battery with interchangeable cartridges, the latter consists of a battery and tank combination, i.e., they are integrated devices that only require CBD oil filling to vape.

Before you start vaping, it’s important to choose the right vape pen. Think about your needs and preferences and opt for the type of CBD vape pen that suits you most. If you’re going to vape regularly, then investing in the reusable pen is a good idea. On the flip side, if you want to try it out or just want an easy way to start vaping CBD, then disposable vape pens are the best way to go.

How does vaping CBD work?

When you’re vaping, the battery-powered heating element rapidly heats e-liquid until it becomes a vapor that is inhaled. The vaporized CBD oil passes through your lungs alveoli i.e., tiny air sacs in the lungs and reaches the bloodstream. Upon entering the bloodstream, the vaporized CBD travels to the brain quickly. There, it interacts with cannabinoid receptors, which are a part of the endocannabinoid system. Once these receptors are activated, people may experience a sense of calmness and health benefits that CBD could provide.

How to vape CBD oil?

If you’ve never vaped before, the whole process may seem complicated, but it’s incredibly simple and straightforward. Make sure you get a CBD vape pen and an appropriate oil type for it.

Fill the vape pen tank with CBD and prime the coil for optimal performance. Give it between five and 10 minutes for the coil to saturate before clicking the power button five times to turn on the battery.

If the vape pen comes with the adjustable airflow, proceed to adjust it to the preferred setting. Now is the time to start inhaling, which you will do by pressing the button and make sure to start with small puffs. Ideally, you should wait for five to 10 minutes between the puffs.

How much CBD oil to vape?

When it comes to CBD oil dosage, there is no “one size fits all” rule, and vaping is not the exception here. Just like with other CBD products, the serving size is different for each person.

Ideally, you should start with the lowest amount when introducing CBD vape oil into your system. A good starting point is one to two inhales. Stick to this serving size for a few days and evaluate how you feel.

If you don’t notice expected results, then increase the number of inhales by one and stick to it for a few more days, then repeat the same process i.e., evaluate how you feel and whether you’ve noticed some results. If yes, then stick to that specific serving size.

Avoid starting with higher amounts immediately or keep increasing the serving size too early. You need to allow the body to adjust to a specific dose first before you can determine whether it works or not.

Another important thing is to keep the length of pulls consistent. Longer pull introduces more CBD to your body. Pulls of different lengths fail to deliver the consistent amount of CBD to the system but to experience desired results, and you need to ensure they’re equal.

Are there side effects of vaping CBD oil?

The safety profile of CBD oil is not studied enough, but current evidence shows it’s well-tolerated. Most people don’t experience adverse reactions. First-time users may experience mild drowsiness, which goes away with regular use. Moreover, high doses can also induce this effect, whereas low or normal doses don’t.

Some side effects linked with CBD oil include slight euphoria, hunger, and red eyes. That being said, it’s considered safer than prescription drugs.

Advantages of CBD vape pens

Ease of use

Portability

Fast-acting

Enjoyable and versatile in terms of flavors and options

Affordable

Bottom line

CBD vape pens come in different forms and are incredibly easy to use. This is probably the reason why they’re becoming more popular day after day. Start small and see how your body will react before you increase the amount of CBD you vape.