A Beginner’s Guide To Recreational Cannabis

In some states, cannabis is only allowed for medical use and isn’t fully decriminalized. However, 19 states have already allowed it for recreational use among adults over 21 years old. And, along with the legalization of recreational cannabis, many are starting to get curious about the whole experience.

Trying recreational cannabis for the first time can be intimidating. You don’t know what to expect since experiencing it yourself differs from other people’s stories and movie portrayals. So, to help you out, here’s a comprehensive beginner’s guide to recreational cannabis:

What Are The Options?

The legalization of recreational cannabis has opened innovations in its consumption. There are several products you may try to get started. Some of these are the following.

Raw Flowers

Raw cannabis flowers are what many refer to as ‘marijuana.’ These flowers come from the cannabis plant and are consumed through a blunt, bong, or pipe. Since smoking these buds can immediately kick off within a few minutes, it’s best to start slow.

Edibles

Edibles are cannabis-infused foods and drinks. These are easy to consume for beginners, especially non-smokers, plus there’s a wide range of products to choose from. You may go to your preferred recreational cannabis dispensary to check out your options in terms of edibles.

Tinctures

Tinctures or ingestible oils are cannabis extracts administered orally. You may take a drop under your tongue or drop it on food. Each drop contains a specific dosage, so it’s best to read the label and directions carefully. As a first-timer, starting with a low dosage is best. You may increase it over time as you prefer.

Topicals

Topical cannabis is designed for skin application. Some use it to manage muscle pain and sunburn. Since topicals don’t get into your bloodstream, they won’t affect your mind, like edibles and tinctures.

Concentrates

Vaporizing concentrates are an excellent option for those not comfortable inhaling combusted cannabis. Vaping cannabis gives the same effect as smoking it. However, one should always start slow since the effect is immediate.

Cigarettes

Cannabis cigarettes are for those comfortable smoking, but who don’t want the hassle of rolling a blunt. Although smoking alone poses numerous health risks, replacing tobacco with cannabis doesn’t make them worse or better.

Choosing The Right Strain For You

After choosing your preferred cannabis products, it’s time to get familiar with different strains. Each cannabis strain has a specific effect. You ought to know which one is most suitable for your expected experience.

Narrow-Leaf Varieties

Narrow-leaf varieties, also known as sativa, have an uplifting effect. They can boost one’s mood, energy, creativity, and focus. However, they have high levels of THC, and, thus, should be taken with precaution, especially if you’re a beginner.

Broad-Leaf Varieties

Broad-leaf varieties or indica cause intense relaxation. Their calming effects make them suitable for consumption before bedtime. These can also reduce pain and increase your appetite. They’re the perfect strain for taking a break and relieving stress.

Hybrid

Hybrid varieties are produced by crossing NLV and BLV. They combine the effects of the two strains, which may cause an uplifting and relaxing experience. Beginners may choose a hybrid strain to experiment with the middle ground between sativa and indica.

Dos And Don’ts

Trying the cannabis experience for the first time needs extra precaution. You need all the valuable tips from purchase down to consumption.

Here are some dos and don’ts you shouldn’t miss:

Purchase From Licensed Dispensaries

Purchasing from licensed cannabis dispensaries is the safest choice. This way, you can ensure you’re getting products that are true as advertised and safe for beginners. When you visit a dispensary, you can also ask their employees some recommendations and any question that comes to mind. They’ll clarify everything for you and assure your safety.

Start Low And Slow

Starting with low doses at a slow pace is the ideal way of recreational cannabis consumption for beginners. Since you’re still weighing out its effects on your body, it’s best to start mellow. As you get used to it, you may increase the dosage.

Choose A Comfortable Space

During your first consumption, it’s best to be in your most comfortable space. You may set up your room by playing your favorite tunes, lighting up some scented candles, or preparing some snacks. Despite being legal, doing it privately can lessen the risk of accidents due to paranoia.

Store In A Safe Place

Always store your products in a safe place. Keep them away from children’s or pets’ reach to avoid accidental ingestion. If you’re using buds, keep them in an airtight container to maintain freshness.

Don’t Drive

Never drive during or after cannabis consumption. In some cases, high doses can cause paranoia or intense sleepiness that may lead to accidents. Keep yourself relaxed and safe when getting high.

Don’t Leave Containers Open

Whatever cannabis products you consume, don’t leave the container open. Aside from preventing wastage, you’re also avoiding its decrease in potency. Plus, safety is essential, especially if you have pets at home.

What To Expect

When trying recreational cannabis for the first time, it’s best to keep an open mind. It’s also important to note that every experience is different since human bodies may react differently to the compounds. However, keeping these valuable tips in mind can help make your first cannabis experience an unforgettable one, and for all the right reasons.