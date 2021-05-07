A Beginners Guide to Cooking with Cannabis

Cooking with cannabis can be a great alternative to consuming this plant in other ways, such as through smoking or vaping.

Enjoying cannabis through the creation of edibles is understood to be a healthier way to experience the benefits. This is largely due to eliminating the need to smoke the plant but can also be attributed to additional nutrient-dense ingredients that are being consumed.

There are so many different healthy and nutritious edible cannabis recipes to choose from, and you can also, of course, simply create your own. That’s not to say that your edibles have to be a health food, and it can be great fun to make an indulgent recipe that is also a sweet treat.

If you have never cooked with cannabis before, then the following guide is for you!

Choose Your Cannabis

Before you get started cooking with cannabis, you will have to select your product. Depending on your location, cannabis delivery may be possible. If so, you can order the exact strain that you wish to use and have it delivered to your door.

If you are able to get a cannabis delivery, then your supplier will also be able to advise you on the best choice to make for cooking purposes.

Decarboxylation and Infusion

Once you have your cannabis, you will need to prepare it before you can use it for cooking. This is a step that many beginners miss, but it can make all the difference to the final result.

Decarboxylation is a process that involves activating the cannabis by baking it in the oven before you use it in a recipe.

To do this, cut your cannabis up into small pieces, such as the size of a pea, and bake these pieces in the oven for between 30 and 60 minutes at approximately 240°F/115°C.

Once you have successfully done this, you can choose which substance you are going to use to create your infusion. This substance should be fat-based, such as coconut oil or butter. Add the activated cannabis to the substance, and you’re good to go.

You are now ready to get cooking!

Choose a Recipe

There are so many different options when it comes to cooking with cannabis. Baking is a popular choice, and creating edibles such as cookies, brownies, or cakes is a common way to enjoy edible cannabis.

If you are just getting started, you may want to try adding the cannabis infusion into recipes you already know and love. This helps to give you the confidence that you are getting it right and means you already know you will enjoy the taste of your edibles.

The important point to keep in mind is that you should always try to follow the recipe closely, especially at first. Once you become more experienced, then you might also want to have fun creating your very own recipes.

Benefits of Baking at Home

Many legal cannabis suppliers will have a range of pre-made edibles that you can have delivered to your home. Although these products are surely great, you may find that they sometimes have a high sugar count or that they contain other ingredients that you may want to avoid for dietary reasons, such as animal products or refined oils.

Creating your very own edibles gives you complete control over what goes into them, meaning you never have to worry or read the ingredients!