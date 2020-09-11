6 Unexpected Benefits of CBD

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a compound that is found in the hemp plant. Over the last few years, the popularity of CBD skyrocketed, especially as a growing number of people are looking for alternative treatment options for common ailments.

If you know a little bit about CBD, you know that cannabinoid has shown to be effective in lowering stress and anxiety, easing aches and pains, and even getting better sleep. You may also know that it’s an FDA-approved treatment for rare childhood seizure disorders.

But, as more research is conducted and we learn more about CBD, scientists are uncovering even more benefits that the all-natural compound may offer. Keep reading to learn about six unexpected benefits of CBD.

Supports Heart Health

When you think about CBD, heart health probably isn’t the first thing to come to mind. But, many studies have shown that CBD may be effective in reducing high blood pressure, which reduces the risk of stroke, heart attack, and other common cardiovascular issues.

It’s thought that CBD is able to improve cardiovascular and circulatory health because of its stress-reducing and anxiety-lowering properties. When there’s less stress and anxiety in your life, it’s natural for your blood pressure and resting heart rate to decrease.

CBD also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce cell inflammation while also preventing cell death. Cell death is very common in those with heart disease.

Neuroprotective Properties

Neurological disorders stand as some of the most misunderstood health conditions. But, continued research has opened new doors and shined light on potential treatment options to help those with these mysterious conditions.

One treatment that has gained a lot of traction is CBD. Studies have shown that CBD may be effective in treating or minimizing the side effects of many neurological disorders, including:

Multiple sclerosis

Alzheimer’s disease

Parkinson’s disease

Epilepsy

Because CBD is anti-inflammatory, it’s able to decrease inflammation in the brain, a common side effect of many neurological conditions. Because of its neuroprotective properties, CBD may also be a potential treatment for people who suffer from seizures and muscle spasms as well as an effective option for preventing cognitive decline and neurodegeneration.

Improved Bedroom Performance

Sexual health is an important part of your overall well-being. For men and women, problems in the bedroom can impact self-esteem, happiness, and intimate relationships. CBD may be an effective option for those who want to boot their performance in the bedroom.

CBD is able to naturally increase blood flow to tissues throughout the body, including the sexual organs. Higher blood flow promotes increased sensitivity as well as an increase in the body’s natural lubricants.

If you’re someone who gets nervous in intimate situations, CBD can help with that as well! The cannabinoid is well-known for its anti-stress and anti-anxiety properties. So if you’re overly worried about how you will perform, taking CBD beforehand can calm you and give you the confidence boost you need.

Last but definitely not least, CBD can be greatly beneficial to those who have physical conditions that make intercourse less than enjoyable. For women who suffer from endometriosis or for men who suffer from muscle spasms, taking high quality CBD, such as products from Sabaidee, can help to ease these issues and enhance sexual experience.

Clearer Skin

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions, affecting more than 9% of the population. If you’re someone who has acne, you’ve probably tried all different types of cleansers, wipes, and even prescription medications in order to improve the appearance and health of your skin.

What makes acne so hard to treat is that it can be caused by all sorts of factors. The overproduction of sebum, bacteria, environmental factors, and genetics all play a role in acne breakouts.

If you’re tired of using products that leave your skin overly dry or if you’re simply looking for an all-natural treatment option, CBD may be worth considering. Because CBD has strong anti-inflammatory properties, it may be just what your skin needs to be clearer than ever.

Aside from being anti-inflammatory, CBD also reduces sebum production. This means less oil on the skin which decreases the risk of a breakout. CBD also reduces cytokines, which cause inflammation in the skin and throughout the body.

Bone Health

Seeking relief from a broken or fractured bone? CBD can definitely help with pain relief. However, CBD has also shown to be very effective in improving and protecting bone health. Studies conducted on rats have proved that CBD causes the bones to heal faster.

The same study found that CBD improves collagen crosslink ratio. This improves the condition of fractures. CBD has also been linked to improved bone density and stronger bones, which is extremely beneficial for those with weak bones, such as the elderly.

Because of CBD’s ability to naturally improve bone health, it may one day be an effective treatment for various bone diseases, including osteoporosis, arthritis, and many others.

Potential Treatment for Addiction

CBD won’t cause you to get high, but studies have shown that it can have profound impacts in the brain. Specifically, CBD may be able to modify the circuits and nerve systems in the brain that have been linked to addiction.

One study found that CBD may be beneficial in helping those who have a morphine dependence as well as heroin-seeking behavior. While there are many more clinical trials that need to be conducted to better understand how CBD can help with dependence and addiction, this is one of the many animal-based studies that has shown promising results.

It’s worth noting that CBD has shown no addictive traits, as confirmed by the World Health Organization. So if you take CBD as a way to reduce cravings and addictive thoughts, you don’t have to worry about getting hooked on something else.

Conclusion

There are all sorts of unexpected benefits of CBD, and the list only continues to grow. As more studies are conducted to learn more about CBD, we can only expect to learn more positive things.

Whether you’re interested in trying CBD for pain relief, improved sexual health, or for clearer skin, the best thing you can do is to research before making a purchase. Use CBDStudy to learn the ins and outs about a brand before buying a product. This way you can buy with confidence.

Have you tried CBD for an unconventional purpose? Share your CBD experiences below!