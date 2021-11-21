6 Things You Should Know About Vaping CBD Oil

CBD is a cannabinoid derived from hemp plants, found to have a lot of benefits. CBD oil is growing in popularity for its non-psychoactive effects, but did you know it can also be vaporized? Vaping CBD oil is popular because vaping offers similar health benefits to using an e-cigarette, but without the use of tobacco.

Vaping offers a fast-acting, potent way to get CBD into your system. It works because the CBD is absorbed directly into your bloodstream through your lungs, instead of being digested. It can be difficult to understand what you are looking for when shopping for a vape pen, so here are five things that you should know about CBD oil before vaping.

1. Vaping CBD Oil is Preferred by Some Over Taking it Orally

If you want to skip the digestion process and get fast-acting effects, vaping CBD oil might be your preferred method. Vaping requires less liquid for more potent results than oral consumption, which is why it’s possible to vape a smaller volume of liquid than orally ingest an equivalent quantity.

2. No Awkward Failures

CBD doesn’t appear on drug tests, which means you can vape it at work without worrying about getting caught. This is a good thing since there are more and more companies testing their employees for drugs, including CBD oil. You can freely vape in front of your boss and suffer no consequences.

3. Vaping Helps Maintain a Healthy Level of Cannabinoids in the Blood

Oral consumption has a delayed onset time, which means you typically feel the effects after about 30 minutes. Vaping offers almost immediate relief from pain and other symptoms because it reaches your bloodstream more quickly. The faster onset time allows you to maintain an even blood level of cannabinoids throughout the day by vaping on-demand when necessary.

4. Vaping Has a More Subtle Effect Than Smoking

This is especially true with CBD oil. Vaporizing gives the user more control over how much they ingest, allowing them to regulate their intake by waiting longer between puffs for stronger doses or taking shorter draws more often for milder effects.

Also, unlike cigarettes, vaping CBD oil produces a vapor instead of smoke, so there is no second-hand smoke for other people who aren’t smoking the CBD vape pen to inhale.

And last, since there is no more smoke or burning involved with vaping CBD oil, the vapor doesn’t linger around and it gets absorbed into the body quickly without leaving behind an unpleasant stench.

5. It’s Easier on Your Lungs

While e-cigarettes and vapes still release some particulates and gasses, many studies show this amount is far lower than traditional cigs. Not only do vaporizers help you avoid the tar and carcinogens found in traditional cigarettes, but they allow you to use less product with each “puff,” which helps minimize irritation to the lungs.

The fact that vaping CBD oil produces a vapor instead of actual smoke makes it much easier to take in fewer irritants, carcinogens and byproducts when compared to traditional cigarettes. Cigarette smokers also usually don’t have control over the type of tobacco that is used or the amount of nicotine added to the cigarettes. With vaping, you can truly customize your experience and make it as enjoyable as possible.

6. Better for Your Health

Since there is no way to combust CBD oil, many of the harmful effects of smoking are eliminated. Butane, found in lighter fluid, is a carcinogen that contributes to the harmful effects of smoking. When you smoke CBD oil with e-cigarettes or vaporizers, you are not putting any foreign substances into your lungs.

CBD oil has been known to help autism patients because it reduces anxiety and helps improve sleep.

CBD oil can also help with epilepsy symptoms. One study found that vaporizing CBD oil reduces seizures in 75% of epileptic patients and 40% reported feeling an overall reduction in symptoms. The participants preferred vaping whole-plant cannabis because it was more effective than taking the CBD alone.

CBD oil may help people who are experiencing drug-withdrawal symptoms reduce their cravings and anxiety as well.

Conclusion

So is it worth trying CBD oil? If you’re unsure, try taking it for a couple of weeks and see if you notice any difference. Although many people experience positive effects after vaping CBD oil, some people might not feel anything at all.