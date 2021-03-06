6 Reasons People Use One Hitters

When one wants to smoke weed, they would have to ‘roll a joint.’ Quite literally, you have to roll up some cannabis into a paper, which is the traditional method of smoking weed. However, there’s a new method of smoking cannabis recently—using a one hitter.

One hitters have become a subject of interest among cannabis experts, and it’s slowly becoming one of the most in-demand products within the industry. However, if you’re new to CBD, you might not know much about this tool, but not to worry.

This guide will show you six reasons why people use one hitters and why you should use it too:

It’s Affordable

Cannabis paraphernalia is a term referring to any device that can help in using or even concealing cannabis. Examples of cannabis paraphernalia include:

Bongs

Grinders

Vaporizers

Dab Rig

Usually, these devices cost around $20 to $100. Meanwhile, one hitters from brands like the DART only cost around $10, which is extremely affordable, especially considering how you can use it for a long time. Besides, that’s not the only benefit of one hitters.

Carrying It Is A Breeze

One of the most significant benefits of a one hitter is that they’re convenient to carry around. They’re typically smaller than your fist, so hiding it in your pocket should do the trick. You can also easily slip it into your bag or just hold it in your hand. You don’t have to worry about how to transport this handy paraphernalia.

You Can Use It In Public

The beauty of one hitters is that you don’t have to worry about people looking at you when you use it in public. After all, it pretty much looks like a cigarette pipe, and smoking cigarettes isn’t exactly attention-grabbing. Moreover, the smell coming from the device doesn’t come off as strong as when you roll a joint. Hence, it’s the perfect cannabis companion.

Cleanup Is Easy

Cleanup is effortless with this type of tool. You don’t even have to clean up the place where you smoked since there wouldn’t be any trace of weed when you use a one hitter, especially if you have a dugout.

You also don’t have to worry about getting your hands dirty, in a literal sense, since the one hitter’s cylinder protects your fingers from any burns or ashes throughout the process. Lastly, if you want to clean the device, you can do it occasionally, and it’ll still look as good as new.

Your Supply Will Last Long

Now you might be thinking, ‘Why should I use one hitters if it only has a small capacity?’ As the name suggests, a one hitter is a device that allows for a single inhalation of cannabis. It can only store around 25mg of cannabis.

While it’s not easy to enjoy the joint if you only get a taste at a time, it’s not exactly a bad thing. In fact, many people prefer distributing the use of their supply over an extended period. That way, they don’t have to buy supplies frequently, and they can also avoid the risk of becoming heavily dependent.

Overdosing Is Rare

Overdosing is a common occurrence among cannabis users. After the first euphoric sensation, they tend to smoke more and more until they use more than they can handle. At that point, it becomes challenging to move or talk. This can be devastating, especially when it happens in public. Since one hitters can only accommodate small amounts of cannabis, you don’t have to worry about overdosing. This may be why one hitters are associated with discipline.

In Conclusion

One hitters might not be the most popular cannabis product on the market, but it sure is climbing the ranks. Who knows, it might become the a renowned cannabis paraphernalia by the end of the year. Still, you’ll have to consider other devices as well. If you’re interested, you may want to consider this tool as an addition to your arsenal.