 6 Benefits of CBD Oil

Cannabidiol or CBD is a chemical compound extracted from the cannabis Sativa plant. CBD products are gaining popularity due to their numerous health and other benefits. CBD can be present in various products such as supplements, beauty and skincare products, drinks, and food. Even though the use of CBD products is increasing, they are still not legal everywhere, so check your state or country’s laws regarding the use of CBD products before making a purchase.

People often doubt using CBD due to marijuana and the hemp plant. However, Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC is the chemical compound that causes the ‘high’ effect. Even though THC and CBD are chemical compounds extracted from the same plant, THC is the one that causes psychoactive effects.

CBD has similar effects as marijuana, such as decreasing anxiety. However, unlike other cannabis products, CBD is non-impairing. CBD oil is one of the most popular forms of CBD used by people for several reasons. It is made by mixing CBD extract with carrier oils like coconut or hemp oil to dilute it.

Like other CBD products, CBD oil has great benefits and can be used in different ways. So, here are some of the advantages of incorporating CBD oil into your daily life.

Improves your sleeping patterns

The awareness regarding CBD and its benefits is relatively new. Therefore, research is still being conducted to understand the effects of CBD in a better way. Consequently, the relationship between CBD and sleep quality has been thoroughly researched.

Studies suggest that CBD can help improve sleeping patterns. Moreover, it can be used as a treatment for insomnia as well. For instance, a study showed that high doses of CBD could increase sleep duration. Similarly, people with insomnia have high cortisol levels, a stress hormone. Evidence suggests that consuming CBD can help decrease cortisol and boost sleep.

It may help reduce anxiety

One of the most popular reasons for the use of CBD is for reducing anxiety. Several types of research have studied the effect of CBD on anxiety. Evidence gathered from the results suggests that CBD can play an important role in decreasing anxiety.

A study was conducted with fifty-seven male participants. Some participants were given CBD in the study, while others were given placebo pills. Their anxiety levels were recorded in simulated public speaking. The results showed that the participants who had received the placebo pills had higher anxiety levels than the other participants. Another study on mice showed that CBD might act as an antidepressant as well.

Although there’s a lack of longitudinal research in this field, there is reason to believe that CBD has proven to be helpful in long-term treatment for anxiety.

It helps achieve better and healthier skin

CBD is said to be beneficial for achieving healthier skin and for treating various skin conditions. Moreover, there are various skin care products available with CBD as the core ingredient in the market.

Numerous researches have supported the relationship between CBD and healthy skin. For instance, several studies have shown the advantages of using CBD for treating acne due to its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for curing acne.

Similarly, these anti-inflammatory properties have also been beneficial for skin conditions such as dryness and itching.

Acts as a form of pain-relief

Some believe that CBD as a form of pain relief can date back to 2900 BC. Moreover, many studies support the fact that CBD is beneficial for treating unmanageable and chronic pain, making many countries legalize CBD for medical purposes.

The endocannabinoid system is a system present in the human body. It is tasked with regulating many important functions such as sleep, appetite, and pain sensation. Thus, CBD aids in reducing pain and inflammation by affecting the receptor activity in the endocannabinoid system.

CBD gives good results when used alone for back or nerve pain conditions. However, for other conditions, it is often combined with THC.

It may be effective for treating neurological disorders

Several studies have been conducted to test the effectiveness of CBD in treating neurological disorders. Moreover, these researches have given positive and promising results.

The positive effect of CBD on the endocannabinoid and other brain systems can prove to be beneficial for people with neurological disorders. For instance, CBD has been proven effective for reducing spasms in people with multiple sclerosis. Therefore, it is widely used for relieving symptoms caused by MS.

In addition to this, studies conducted on people with epilepsy have shown that CBD oil can reduce seizures.

May help in overcoming drug addiction

Research suggests that CBD may help battle drug addiction such as opioids and cocaine. Clinical trials regarding CBD use have been conducted on both humans and animals.

In a study, CBD was administered to people addicted to heroin. The results showed that CBD decreased the participants’ withdrawal anxiety, cravings, and resting heart rate. In addition to this, it had no adverse effects.

CBD has also reduced different medical and psychological symptoms caused due to drug addiction, such as insomnia. However, the results are not consistent over a variety of drugs. Therefore, a combination of CBD and THC is often used for battling drug addiction.

Possible side effects

Although the research conducted till now provides promising evidence regarding the advantages of CBD, it can have some side effects. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully consider all the factors that come into play when using CBD. Some common side effects seen in different studies included diarrhea, changes in weight and appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue.

Conclusion

CBD oil has numerous beneficial uses for both mental and physical health. However, the interest in CBD and its properties is relatively new. Therefore, scientists are still researching CBD and its effects on various health conditions. Although many studies support the positive qualities of CBD, many more are still needed. Moreover, every individual can react differently to any product, including CBD.

So, it is necessary to decide if you choose to use CBD and consult a general physician before using CBD. Moreover, it is also necessary to ensure that the use of CBD is legal in your state or country.