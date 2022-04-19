5 Ways to Keep Your Cannabis Buds Fresh

In recent years, the cannabis industry has reached incredible successes, with its growing market size and value. This plant is said to have a lot of possible health benefits for consumers, so it has quickly become important in different industries, such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

Most often, people turn to cannabis products because they’re looking for ways to alleviate any pain or discomfort they may be suffering from. This is the main reason why companies are competing to come up with the most innovative cannabis-infused products to meet every individual’s needs and preferences. Nowadays, there’s a wide range of cannabis products and different consumption methods, which allows consumers to choose the one that best serves their specific needs.

Regardless of whether you’re a newbie or an avid consumer, there’s one thing you should know when it comes to cannabis. Cannabis products must be stored properly so you can get the best quality, aroma, and potency of the product.

In this post, we look at the best ways to keep your cannabis buds fresh and enjoy them for a longer period.

Use Proper Containers

The most important rule for storing cannabis buds is to use proper airtight containers to prevent the cannabis from drying out or growing mold, which makes it unsafe for consumption. Using a weed container will prevent dryness and other degradation which may significantly reduce the potency level of your cannabis.

A fancy option is a cannabis container, made of high-quality wood material such as bamboo that offers proper humidity and temperature controls, and light protection. Best of all, it will help preserve the aroma and flavor of your buds and a bonus is that it’s aesthetically appealing. You can display it in plain sight and don’t need to worry about people noticing it as it looks like a jewelry box.

Store in a Dark Place

We all know that plants need bright light to grow, but when it comes to cannabis, there is an exception to this rule as cannabis buds are already dry and don’t need much sunlight. Extreme light is one of the biggest factors that may contribute to the degradation of a cannabis flower. For this reason, we recommend cannabis consumers store their buds in darker places away from strong UV rays.

To make it easier for you to understand, think about how easily the sun rays can affect the color of your favorite t-shirt or how they can give you a bad sunburn. This causes the same results when exposing cannabis buds to direct sun rays as the extreme light breaks down the cannabinoids and terpenes that are present.

Keep Ideal Temperature

In addition to storing your cannabis buds in a dark spot to preserve their potency, you must also think about the temperature and keep them in a cool environment. High temperatures can cause the terpenes to evaporate and cause the buds to dry. This leads to harsh smoke and the unpleasant flavor of cannabis when consumed. Make sure to keep the ideal temperature at around 70°F. Any temperature higher than this will not provide you with safe and healthy cannabis to use so make sure to put keep your cannabis buds in cool places like your kitchen pantry or closet.

Maintain a Proper Humidity Level

Humidity control is crucial if you want to prevent mildew and mold from affecting your stash. Your cannabis flower must be stored in a dry place as it will lead to degradation of the cannabinoids and terpenes which will ultimately reduce the overall potency.

Keeping the relative humidity (RH) level somewhere between 59% and 63% will prevent mildew and mold and help maintain the buds and enhance their color, consistency, aroma, and flavor. People who like to vape might leave their stash at a lower RH level of around 54%.

Don’t Refrigerate or Freeze It

Last but not least, we must stress the importance of not placing cannabis buds in the refrigerator or freezer since extreme or repeated temperature changes can significantly affect the flower’s potency.

The constant change from cold to room temperatures can cause condensation of the cannabis buds, which could lead to the occurrence of mold. Remember that cannabis extractions and concentrates are the only things that can be stored in a freezer if they have previously been vacuum-sealed and placed in glass jars.

Final Thoughts

Cannabis users must understand that properly storing consumer products is critical if they want to maximize their benefits. Avoid moisture, control humidity, and use containers that will ensure you have a fresh and effective product at all times and that will make your life much easier.