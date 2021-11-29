5 Tips For a Better Sleep – Dealing with Insomnia

If you spend most of the night tossing and turning, know that you’re not alone. The American Sleep Association reports that close to 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from a sleep disorder. The heartening fact is that 75% of insomnia patients recover and get over the condition without long-term symptoms. Whatever may cause your sleeplessness, it’s advisable to consider trying natural methods that will help you drop off rather than relying on sedatives that are addictive. Check out some of these practical ideas that can help you resolve the problem.

Stop Worrying About Not Sleeping

The first step to getting a whole night’s rest is to stop obsessing about not sleeping. Experts suggest that some adults can get by with just seven hours of restful sleep each night, while others need just eight hours. Focus on relaxing your body by getting into bed only when you’re really sleepy. If you don’t drop off within 20 minutes, get out of bed and walk around. Settle into a recliner with a book and read until you’re sleepy again. You could also try listening to music or a podcast.

Work Out a Sleep Schedule

Work out a fixed time for going to bed each day and resist the urge to keep opening your phone to check messages and emails (more on that in a minute). If you have trouble sleeping at night, refrain from napping in the day. Also, make it a point to get up at a particular time each day, even if you lay awake for a long time. The objective here is to adapt to a schedule and reinforce a sleep-wake cycle.

Eat Dinner Three Hours Before Bedtime

Make sure you have a gap of at least three hours between dinner and bedtime. In this way, your meal will be completely digested by the time you’re ready to sleep. At the same time, you won’t start to get hungry and want to eat. You should also have a well-balanced, nutritious diet that is easily digestible. Also, restrict caffeine and nicotine that can keep your mind stimulated. Having a drink or two may seem like a great solution to falling asleep, but chances are that your sleep quality will be affected, and you might end up waking up soon.

Natural Foods Can Help With Insomnia

The most effective method to resolve insomnia is to rely on natural foods that soothe and relax your brain. Try teas like chamomile, lavender, valerian root, and passionflower that are only some great options. A glass of warm milk also works since milk contains the amino acid tryptophan. To make the brew more effective, consider blending a banana into it. Or heat with a dash of turmeric. You could also consider taking a couple of sleep gummies with melatonin components. Or, munch on a handful of mixed nuts like cashews, walnuts, almonds, and pistachios as a sleep-inducing bedtime snack. It’s a win-win all the way.

Restrict Screen Time

Using any digital device can keep your brain wired and make it hard to fall and stay asleep. Shut down your laptop and television at least an hour before your scheduled bedtime. Preferably, move all devices out of the bedroom, and that includes your phone. Scientific research clearly shows that the blue light emitted from electronic devices can interfere with regular sleep cycles.

Adequate sleep and rest are essential for normal functioning. And, when you can’t seem to relax and wind down, it can get all the more stressful. Rely on these natural methods, and you’ll soon resolve your insomnia.