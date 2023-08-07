Thanks to people recognizing the advantages of marijuana, the industry is ever growing and changing. Though many users are busy figuring out innovative ways to consume the herb, many are more focused on the fashionable aspects of the industry.

There are many ways that companies can innovate in this industry sector, and in recent years, it appears that marijuana has slowly started to become a fashion statement as well. Creative fashionable minds have figured out a way to join the concept of marijuana with designer outfits. In fact, there are hundreds of cannabis apparel brands out there that cater to the stoner and 420 communities selling everything from bucket hats to weed hoodies.

Sure, for some people marijuana is about chasing their next high. However, the following innovative five brands may make you reconsider!

Grassroots California (Denver, CO Headquarters)

This brand is driven by its desire to remain environmentally conscious. There are numerous psychedelic designs that stoners can enjoy selecting from, and what’s more, the brand also makes custom hats directly from hemp! Famous celebrities such as Jerry Garcia and Method Man work directly with the company to raise awareness. All of the hats produced by the brand have a hologram design feature with a unique vibe that could only belong to the Grassroots company!

The brand constantly works with unique collaborators and produces limited edition apparel that emphasizes the marijuana lifestyle. Plus, if you get lucky, you may end up matching outfits with a favorite stoner celebrity!

Consumers can find a wide range of apparel, including:

*Pullover weed hoodies

*Graphic tees

*Bell bottoms

*Denim jackets with weed patches

*Booty shorts

*Accessories with a marijuana theme (mood mats, koozies, stickers, and enamel pins)

StonerDays (Upland, CA Headquarters)

Considered one of the trendiest and most popular weed clothing brands, it has a unique California vibe and style while stocking some of the most organically diverse apparel items in this category. Clothing items include options for both men and women with a large focus on variety such as flags, hats, hemp tees, and customized accessories.

The store helps consumers select products that appeal to their personal tastes by creating collections such as “Free Your Mind” and “New Releases”. If these two collections don’t do it for you, check out the MLS MAMBA collection that features crop tops, tees, and Bakers hoodies. Add some extra personality to your footwear by pairing it with the Pretty Baked green socks that feature novelty bud leaves.

Looking for something more personal and specific? The 420 Collection has everything you could imagine relating to cannabis from semantic imprints to graffiti.

Seven Leaf

Considered a highly evocative stoner brand, this e-commerce enterprise offers much in the way of apparel and accessories for the stoner community. In order to reach a widespread audience, the brand forms working relationships with dispensaries, online retailers, cultural stores, and accessories shops to help spread word about their fashionable products. If you want to re-sell the merchandise or buy in large, make sure to check out their wholesale section!

The men’s shirt line is highly innovative featuring numerous weed strain themes that combine unique artistic graphics such as animal heads, skulls, faces, and guns to create a unique look. Women’s tees are often semi-subversive with sayings like, “Radiate Positive Vibes” or “Kush Queen”. To add some flair to your personal accessories, check out their decals that celebrate popular cultivars!

Rasta Empire

Rasta Empire’s finely unique apparel is a great way to immerse yourself in the stoner lifestyle. It is one of the most popular and highly sought after brands offering 420 designs online through their store. Their most purchased collections include Strain Tees, Rasta Wears, Summer Collections, and Rasta Empire Originals. From tees to tank tops, these uniquely trendy clothing pieces feature iconic laidback and casual designs.

All of the clothing offered by the brand really shows what the lifestyle is all about. From reggae-inspired sarongs and colored tube jumpsuits to Striking Iron Lion Zion bucket hats, every piece is a way to connect with weed!

Wildflower Dyes (Canada Headquarters)

With worldwide shipping available, this Canadian hip stoner brand truly delivers on style. Both men and women can purchase hand-dyed outfits that have a cannabis theme. For the perfect diverse stoner wardrobe, this brand allows for many custom pieces that make your heart sing! From the Northern Lights hoodie to their weedy tees, they help you find your fashion sense.

What’s more, consumers can enjoy a wide range of 420-themed apparel such as sweatshirts, tracksuits, sleepwear, leggings, and even children’s clothing!