The health and wellness market sells many products that have the potential to maintain and treat certain health conditions. One product that has recently become very popular is CBD (cannabidiol). CBD is a natural plant extract that is derived from the cannabis plant. It does not contain high doses of THC, which is the psychoactive compound that causes the ‘high’ associated with the recreational use of cannabis. CBD is so popular because it is completely natural, has little to no side effects and it can be used to treat many health conditions. Today, we will be looking into 5 medicinal uses for CBD.

Helps Anxiety

People have become more aware of mental health conditions and are looking into safe ways to treat and control them. For some people, CBD could be a great way to manage anxiety and depression. This is because it can change the way that your brain responds to serotonin. Taking CBD can reduce stress, decrease physiological effects of anxiety and induce sleep, which will also lessen the effects of anxiety.

Reduces Seizures

Using CBD as a treatment for epilepsy has been in the news many times. CBD is still fairly new, so more research is required in order to support this claim and prove how effective CBD actually is. The correct dosage and the safety of the plant extract, plus any negative side effects still need to be looked into and confirmed before it can be prescribed to treat and reduce the occurrence of seizures.

Pain Relief

Finding a natural product that can treat any kind of pain is desirable. The way our brains respond to CBD means that it could be an effective way to manage pain from a number of different conditions, such as arthritis, muscle pain, chronic pain, spinal cord injuries and the side effects from chemotherapy. CBD is an anti-inflammatory too. Inflammation can result in swelling, which can cause pain in return.

A Neuroprotective

Scientists are starting to look into how CBD could be used to help people who have neurodegenerative disorders. CB1 receptors located in our brain are cannabinoid receptors. These are involved in many psychological processes, which are impacted by neurodegenerative diseases. These diseases cause the nerves and the brain to deteriorate over time. Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease are examples.

Treats Acne

As mentioned previously, CBD is said to be an anti-inflammatory, so its use may be an effective way to treat and manage acne. From creams to edibles, CBD can come in many forms that will have a positive effect on reducing the appearance of acne.

CBD is still a new product and a lot of research is still required to confirm how effective it is to treat a host of medical conditions. Everyone will respond to CBD in their own way and the product will work better for others; however, this should not hold you back from giving this natural remedy a try.