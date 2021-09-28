5 Fun Ways to Take Your CBD

The benefits and applications of CBD have led many users to make the substance a part of their daily routine. But you can only place drops of CBD under your tongue every morning for so many days before you start wondering if there are less boring ways to get your daily CBD fix. If that’s your case, good news: there are a ton of fun ways to take CBD. This guide will cover some of the best ones.

Most of the methods in this list can also be used to consume other cannabis products, such as THC, CBG, and Delta 8 THC. And if you haven’t heard of the latter, check this guide on what is Delta 8 THC.

1 – CBD chocolate

The world of edibles is vast and full of interesting options, one of which is CBD chocolate. If you are not big on hemp, you can get chocolate made with CBD isolates — it’ll taste just like regular chocolate, and still provide the benefits of CBD.

However, if you’re down for trying new flavors, look for chocolate bars made with full-spectrum CBD and decarboxylated hemp as part of their composition. The resulting flavor will carry some of the early undertones that come as a consequence of mixing plant matter into your chocolate. Many manufacturers have found creative ways to mix both hemp and chocolate to create delicious flavors.

Finally, CBD chocolate is also easy to make yourself. Lookup a recipe; the simpler ones come down to just melting down the chocolate and adding CBD oil to the mix.

2 – CBD pizza

Ok, so you probably shouldn’t have this one every day. Still, there is a whole genre out there of “spray-on” CBD edibles. CBD pizza is a good example — some pizza places have taken to spraying their regular pizza with a CBD-based aerosol to infuse it. Some took it even further and have started using decarboxylated hemp as their toppings.

Just adding CBD on top of a finished product might not be the most elegant way to make edibles, but it’s still a fun thing to try. Especially if you’re having friends over. Such a method of adding CBD works on everything from burgers to pasta and even cakes, and you can DIY it by buying a CBD spray kit.

3 – CBD coffee

Since one is an upper and the other is a downer, CBD and coffee are a match made in heaven. The combination is often used by people who are dealing with anxiety and stress but don’t want to stop taking coffee for a variety of reasons. CBD helps cut back on the anxiogenic properties of caffeine — or at least its users report it does. You can get CBD coffee by adding drops of CBD oil to your morning coffee. Or you can buy infused ground coffee.

Adding CBD oil works on almost any beverage, by the way. Try taking infused sparkly water on your next hike, or add some CBD to your soda after a workout.

4 – CBD Jam

Turn every sandwich into a CBD sandwich with some CBD jam. On top of being yummy and discreet, CBD jam has the advantage of coming in a variety of flavors, so you can switch it up whenever you feel like it. CBD jam also pairs well with other desserts, like cakes, crepes, and ice cream.

5 – CBD vaping

Similar to jam, vaping CBD allows you to switch things up by trying different flavors regularly. Different brands will also hit differently when you vape them, allowing for plenty of exploration and experimentation. For maximum fun, you can get a low-concentration CBD e-liquid and practice vaping tricks while getting your daily fix.