There is a huge amount of evidence to support the claim that cannabis can help with conditions such as chronic pain. If you live with one of the many health conditions that cause persistent pain, it can affect all aspects of your life. It may prevent you from working, exercising, socializing with loved ones, or even performing day-to-day tasks like going upstairs or doing housework.

There are all kinds of treatments available to alleviate the symptoms of chronic pain, such as physiotherapy, gentle exercise, and certain painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs. But everyone’s conditions and symptoms are different, and a treatment that works for one person may not be so effective for another.

For some individuals who live with chronic pain, one of the many formulations of medicinal cannabis, or marijuana, is a great help. It relieves the pain and inflammation, and can enable users to go about their lives without reduced hindrance from their symptoms.

If you are experiencing chronic pain, medicinal cannabis may be an effective solution for you. But it is not a treatment to be taken lightly. As with any medicine or drug, it must be used in the right way in order to experience the maximum benefit. And, like other medicines, there are risks if it is misused.

In order to ensure cannabis is the right treatment for you, and that you take it in the right way, here are a few tips for using cannabis for chronic pain.

Speak to a medical professional

When undergoing any treatment for a health condition, it is essential you speak to a medical professional who can advise you on your options, as well as the potential benefits and risks. Depending on your condition, this may be a rheumatology professional, osteopath, oncologist or a general practitioner, to name a few. If you decide to proceed with the use of medical marijuana, they will also be able to advise on the frequency and dosage with which it should be used in regards to your particular condition. This will ensure you are safe at all times, and can reap the maximum benefit.

Research the legalities

Medicinal marijuana, also a huge benefit to many people, is still not legal everywhere. Many states in the USA do permit it, but in others it is prohibited by law. Therefore it is essential you research the legalities in your area and ensure you are acting above board at all times.

Find the right strain

There are so many different strains of marijuana used for medicinal purposes, and they all have slightly different properties and effects. It’s important you find the right strain for your particular circumstances. This may take a little trial and error, but here is a handy guide to the different strains and their uses.

Be patient

You may find that medicinal cannabis works for you right away, or it may take some time to feel the benefit. If it isn’t immediately helpful, don;t be discouraged. Be patient, and you might start to notice some subtle improvements. And remember that it doesn’t work for everyone. Sometimes you need to look a bit further to find the right treatment for you.