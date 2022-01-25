4 Tips For Choosing The Best Disposable Vape

Vaping has been the talk of the town, and many now consider this the modern way of smoking. Its popularity stems mainly from the belief that many consider this a better way of satisfying nicotine cravings. In fact, disposable vape product sales have increased from 10% to 20% from August 2019 to May 2020. Due to its rising popularity, there are now plenty of manufacturers and suppliers in the market, ensuring that every vaper will have a variety of choices to choose from. (1)

Vaping for beginners

However, since there’s a variety of options available, it can be confusing for neophytes, especially since vaping isn’t simply buying a device and then inhaling it. As a start, you have to choose a device, which can either be reusable or disposable. As a beginner, it’s advisable to opt for the latter since it’s cheaper and much more convenient than the former. You also don’t need to fully commit to the whole vaping scene, as you can simply throw it away once you find out that it’s not right for you.

Still, as a word of caution, the use of e-cigarettes or vaping has increased about 1,000%, mainly because of its convenience, accessibility, and the vast array of flavors available. Not to mention the fact that it still contains nicotine, which is widely known as an addictive substance. (1)

If you want to test the waters yourself, here are some tips when choosing the best disposable vape you can consider:

1. Conduct proper research

Just like any other product you’re planning to buy, it’s always best to conduct your research, especially when you’re new to something. This means looking at the best brands, flavors, and some vital information on how to fully enjoy your vaping experience. Of course, you want to resort to a reputable brand that has a wide selection of flavors to choose from. For instance, The Smoky Box collection of disposable vape pens is derived from popular strains, ensuring that you’re not restricting yourself from a single flavor, which can be off-putting (and might bore you) in the long run.

Don’t just rely on what you find anywhere else. As part of your research, you can always join forums, ask some questions on message boards, and even inquire from friends or family members for some advice on where to buy a disposable vape. Knowing actual experience on certain brands and flavors can help you decide on what you want.

2. Take note of the amount of puffs

If you already have a shortlist of companies to buy from, the next tip when choosing a disposable vape pen is to consider the maximum amount of hits or puffs it takes before you throw it away. The variety of puffs is mainly dependent on the brand, but it usually ranges from 100 to 2,500 puffs. (2)

The weight of the device is often an indicator that its time is up. If you feel that it’s lighter than usual, you should already have an extra on hand. Another indicator is the amount of liquid, which is clearly visible on the device. Nevertheless, there’s a number on the device itself indicating the number of puffs left or you’ve already taken.

3. Consider the battery life

Suppose the main reason you opt for a disposable vape pen is its convenience. If this is the case, you obviously want a battery that’ll last as long as possible. This way, you can rest assured that you’re still going to satisfy your nicotine craving, even when you’re in a public gathering, like a sporting event.

Many users had reported that the battery life of the disposable vape ran out before the juice had been used. If this is something you don’t want, then go for a device with a decent-sized battery, which is at least 320 mAh. Anything less than this will leave you hanging. (3)

4. Choose your favorite flavor

The flavor of your e-juice or e-liquid is one of the most important elements to consider when vaping. That’s why choosing a flavor that matches your style and preference will significantly improve your vaping experience. However, it’s important not to restrict yourself from a single flavor. Instead, encourage yourself to explore other flavors too. Limiting yourself to a specific flavor will only limit your experience.

To help you out, here are some popular flavors when using a disposable vape pen:

Double apple

Lush ICE

Mint ICE

Strawberry Banana

Pina Colada

Ice Mint

Black Ice

Sky Mint

Final words

Remember, just because it’s disposable doesn’t mean you don’t dispose of your vape pens properly. Refrain from simply throwing them out into your garbage once it runs out, as vape pens are hazardous. Instead, clean it first under running water until all the juice and nicotine residue is gone. Lastly, wrap it in an environmentally friendly material, then give it away at any recycling center.

