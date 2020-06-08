10 Best Hemp Flower Strains to Try in 2020

Hemp flower strains have come a long way since researchers started breeding them to investigate some of the therapeutic potentials of cannabidiol (CBD). After the 2018 Farm Bill passed, recreational growers hit the market with exciting hemp flower varieties showcasing complex flavor profiles. Let’s check out some of the best hemp strains to try in 2020 (with the help of our friends over at OrganicCBDNugs)

1. Sour Space Candy

Prepare for lift-off with this sativa-dominant cross between Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry (ERB). Uplifting Sour Space Candy combines a 60:40 sativa-to-indica ratio with an astronomical CBD content of up to 20%. Dense, terpene-packed hemp flowers give Sour Space Candy a fruity flavor and gassy aroma reminiscent of Sour Diesel or Gorilla Glue.

Sour Space Candy Profile:

CBD content: 15-20%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: myrcene, terpinolene, pinene, beta-caryophyllene

2. Lifter

Another energizing and extra-high CBD strain, Lifter harnesses the genetic potential of Early Resin Berry and Suver Haze. Breeders at Oregon CBD named the sativa-dominant result after the legendary tomato plant, Mortgage Lifter. An uncommonly diverse terpene profile gives Lifter a multifaceted earthy flavor with hints of berry accompanied by a distinctive skunk aroma similar to aged cheese. You can find an amazing Lifter pheno in the Organic CBD Nugs hemp buds catalogue.

Lifter Profile:

CBD content: 15-20%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: myrcene, limonene, humulene, pinene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-bisabolol, farnesene, geranyl acetate

3. Sour Tsunami

Lawrence Ringo, one of Humboldt County’s most celebrated breeders, labored for four years to develop the ideal high-CBD hemp cultivar to help with his own health concerns. The resulting strain, Sour Tsunami, went on to earn the 2018 Rooster Cup Award for Best CBD Flower.

Sativa-dominant Sour Tsunami unites potent Sour Diesel and NYC Diesel strains to create a unique hemp variety that’s as powerful in flavor as it is in effects.

Sour Tsunami Profile:

CBD content: 10-12%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: myrcene, pinene, terpinolene, beta-caryophyllene

4. Elektra

Another success story from Oregon CBD, Elektra remains one of the most popular post-2018 hemp strains. Elektra is a sativa-dominant cross between ACDC and Early Resin Berry. As the name suggests, Elektra is the perfect CBD strain to light a spark before conquering the challenges of daytime activities. Elektra’s frosty hemp flowers combine the aroma of dark chocolate with a fruity herbal flavor tinged with notes of citrus and cherry.

Elektra Profile:

CBD content: 16%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: myrcene, pinene, limonene, linalool, nerolidol

5. John Snow

In a quest to enhance hemp’s therapeutic potential, breeders produced John Snow hemp flowers. John Snow, an indica-dominant cross between Jack the Ripper and Philly Sour Diesel, contains high levels of cannabigerol (CBG) instead of the more common cannabinoid, CBD. CBG, known as the mother cannabinoid, is a precursor to CBD, CBC, and THC. Research has found that CBG affects GABA receptors in the brain, which may imply neuroprotective possibilities.

Unfortunately, supplements containing CBG tend to be costly because the CBG in hemp plants quickly converts to CBC and CBD. John Snow hemp flowers offer consumers a more economical way to enjoy the subtle effects of CBG. John Snow buds blend a delightful fruity flavor with a pungent diesel aroma.

John Snow Profile:

CBG content: 20%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: pinene, myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene

6. Pineberry

Oregon CBD does it again with this delectable cross between Early Resin Berry and Ringo’s gift. Pineberry hemp flowers combine the relaxing power of myrcene with a moderate CBD content. With its slightly fruity flavor and a fresh pine aroma, Pineberry’s earthy green nugs make an excellent strain for a lazy day or an evening after a tough day at work.

Pineberry Profile:

CBD content: 16.8%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, pinene

7. Suver Haze

Born in the lush green forests of the Pacific Northwest, Suver Haze is a unique blend of ERB and Suver #8. Suver Haze contains a higher-than-average amount of farnesene terpenes, which adds a green apple tinge to the strain’s fruity flavor and slightly cheesy aroma. With its sativa-dominance and relatively high CBD content, Suver Haze makes an excellent choice for inspiring creativity or enhancing relaxation.

Suver Haze Profile:

CBD content: 18%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: myrcene, farnesene, beta-caryophyllene

8. Blue Dream CBD

Peppy Blue Dream hemp flowers come straight out of northern California with Humboldt Seed Organization’s clever cross between California Orange CBD and the original Blue Dream cannabis strain. Blue Dream CBD’s genetics feature a 65:35 sativa-to-indica ratio and a hefty percentage of cannabidiol. Blue Dream’s green and purple hemp buds impart a fresh, earthy flavor with hints of citrus, pine, and pepper.

Blue Dream Profile:

CBD content: 18%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: myrcene, pinene, limonene

9. Hawaiian Haze

Fruity Hawaiian Haze mingles the mellowness of DC Haze with the animated spirit of Early Resin Berry. Delicious Hawaiian Haze has a 60:40 sativa-to-indica ratio, making it a popular all-purpose hemp flower strain. As the name suggests, Hawaiian Haze flowers have a distinct tropical fruit flavor with a slightly skunky citrus aroma.

Hawaiian Haze Profile:

CBD content: 19%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-bisabolol

10. Special Sauce

Oregon CBD deftly merged ERB with their original Special Sauce strain to yield a sativa-dominant hemp flower variety with a diverse terpene profile and a moderately high CBD content. Special Sauce’s dense buds have a smooth, sweet flavor with an aroma akin to woodland berries.

Special Sauce Profile:

CBD content: 17.5%

THC content: less than .3%

Terpenes: farnesene, beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, pinene









